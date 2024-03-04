Each year over 1000 Halflings take part in the Middle-earth Halfling Marathon at Hobbiton Movie Set. Photo / Middle-earth Halfling Marathon

Each year over 1000 Halflings take part in the Middle-earth Halfling Marathon at Hobbiton Movie Set. Photo / Middle-earth Halfling Marathon

Adventurous Hobbits are eagerly waiting for the start of the third Middle-Earth Halfling Marathon on March 23.

The sports event takes participants on a journey through sites and scenes from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies including some locations that people were previously not able to access.

Each year, over 1000 Halflings take part in the adventure at Hobbiton Movie Set, near Matamata.

This year’s event is set to be a sell-out with 1500 participants already signed up for the experience.

Hobbiton Movie Set’s general manager of tourism Shayne Forrest said it was going to be special.

“The Middle-earth Halfling Marathon is uniquely Middle-earth and uniquely New Zealand.

“The participants get to go to locations that were used for the filming of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit that can’t be accessed during tours because they’re a little bit out of the way - such as the original Gandalf’s Cutting. That’s something pretty special.”

Middle-earth Halfling Marathon participants will get to see some locations never-before accessed by the general public at Hobbiton Movie Set. Photo / Middle-earth Halfling Marathon

There will be two different courses, the 21.1km Halfling Marathon and the 11.1km Eleventy-first, with options to either walk or run the distances.

Many entrants in previous events tackled the courses in Middle-earth-inspired costumes.

Participants will roam through Hobbiton and Gandalf’s Cutting, past the Sackville Orchard, and up to Bag End before weaving down to Bagshot Row and past the lakefront.

If time allows, runners and walkers will be able to stop for a brief refreshment at The Green Dragon Inn before the final leg of the adventure to the finish line across from The Shire’s Rest.

All finishers receive a branded stein, a finisher’s drink and a medal to commemorate their adventure.

“It’s something unique and pretty special to experience The Shire in a different way,” Forrest said.

To date, 65 per cent of this year’s Halfling Marathon registrations have come from within New Zealand. The majority of international participants are from the USA and Australia.

“It’s fantastic for Hobbiton and fantastic for the whole town and the community to have people come in and spend the weekend in Matamata to enjoy the Middle-earth Halfling Marathon,” Forrest said.

The two different courses for this year's Halfling Marathon. Images / Hobbiton Movie Set

Spectators and supporters will be able to watch the adventurous Halflings embark on their journey from the start line.

They can welcome them back at the finish line across from The Halfling Event Village located at The Shire’s Rest which will host a variety of food, beverages and entertainment for the whole family.

“It’s an event for everyone. Hobbits love an adventure, so it’s about time people got out there and had their own adventure with us at Hobbiton Movie Set,” Forrest said.

More information at halflingmarathon.com.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



