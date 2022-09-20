Photo / File

A number of historic firsts are happening for Hamilton as voting documents arrive in letterboxes for local government elections.

It will be the first time Hamilton voters use Single Transferable Voting (STV) to elect their mayor and councillors.

STV requires voters to rank candidates in their order of preference – instead of placing ticks on the voting paper.

City council chief executive Lance Vervoort emphasises the importance of knowing how to vote under the new system, so everyone's voice is heard.

"It really is as easy as 1,2,3 – and we have used STV in the past for district health board elections," he says.

Hamilton City Council new CEO Lance Vervoort. Photo / Supplied

"We want every vote to count so give ticks the flick on the Hamilton City Council section of your voting document."

To ensure a vote is valid:

● Don't use the same number twice.

● Don't skip a number.

And you don't have to rank all of the candidates. To learn more about STV, check out the short video at yourcityelections.co.nz.

The elections are also the first time voters on the Māori Roll can elect two Kirikiriroa Māori Ward councillors.

Vervoort is encouraging all voters to thoroughly research the candidates vying to be the mayor or a councillor before having their say on who should lead our city.

"With the introduction of the Māori Ward, and a number of current councillors not seeking re-election, there will be significant changes around the council table," he said.

"The next three years will pose major challenges for those responsible for making decisions on our city's behalf. We need the right people in charge to deliver the best outcomes for Hamilton Kirikiriroa."

To find out more about who's in the running and what they stand for, go to https://www.yourcityelections.co.nz/candidates/.

Council's next Your Neighbourhood event is on Saturday, October 1 in Garden Place where you can meet the candidates, learn more about the council and enjoy free entertainment for the whole whānau. You can also drop your voting papers off at the same time.

Voting closes on October 8. To find your nearest ballot box or post box, look at the council's handy map: https://www.yourcityelections.co.nz/vote?utm.

Voting documents need to be put in the post by October 5 to be returned in time to be counted.

If you don't receive your voting papers by September 21 you should contact your local council's electoral officer.

Enrolment for inclusion on the Ratepayers Electoral Roll is conducted through the electoral office of Hamilton City Council.

Applications for enrolment should be made on the prescribed form at www.yourcityelections.co.nz or by phoning 0800 922 822.