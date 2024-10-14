Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Heartland Championship rugby: Thames beat Whanganui on way to finals

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Thames Valley player Charlie Marsh gets the ball away.

Thames Valley player Charlie Marsh gets the ball away.

The Thames Valley men’s rugby team are through to the Heartland Championship’s Meads Cup final after beating Whanganui 38-15.

The team travelled to Cooks Gardens in Whanganui on Saturday and snagged the semifinal match.

This win, coupled with the surprise 17-16 victory by Mid Canterbury over South Canterbury, gives the Swamp Foxes a home final against Mid Canterbury at Te Aroha this coming Saturday.

The South Canterbury loss ended their amazing 39-game unbeaten run while a clearly focused Swamp Foxes side were determined to take the knockout semifinal and reverse the earlier 16-14 loss to Whanganui.

The scoreboard told the story with the Foxes never behind, building on a 25-8 halftime lead to finish with a comfortable 23-point margin in the end.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thames Valley had the significant breeze at their backs and looked to chalk up a defendable first-half lead.

At the after-match conference, Swamp Foxes captain Matty Axtens said: “We wanted to start well in the first 20 minutes with great physicality and put them under the pump.”

Laulea Mau carts the ball forwards.
Laulea Mau carts the ball forwards.

They delivered with two tries and a penalty for an early 15-0 lead.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui then closed the gap to 15-8 midway through the first half.

Veteran Connor McVerry started the highlight of the game with a huge break through the Whanganui defence. Quick passing saw the Valley record a treasured seven-pointer.

A penalty had the visitors leading 25-8 at the break.

The opening 20 minutes of the second half proved to be a stalemate with no scoring.

This was to the Swamp Foxes’ advantage and another converted try stretched their lead to 32-8. There was then no way out of the game for Whanganui.

Though the Butcher Boys scored the final try, Thames Valley drilled two penalties to ensure there was no comeback.

Whanganui 15 (2 tries, conversion and penalty) v Thames Valley 38 (S. Etoni 2, C. Marsh 2, Q. Collard 3 conversions, 3 penalties, F. Morgan penalty).

The Meads Cup final between Thames Valley and Mid Canterbury will be played at Boyd Park, Te Aroha this Saturday October 19. Kickoff is at 2.05pm.

Match report by Donald Mackay


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News