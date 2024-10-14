The Thames Valley men’s rugby team are through to the Heartland Championship’s Meads Cup final after beating Whanganui 38-15.
The team travelled to Cooks Gardens in Whanganui on Saturday and snagged the semifinal match.
This win, coupled with the surprise 17-16 victory by Mid Canterbury over South Canterbury, gives the Swamp Foxes a home final against Mid Canterbury at Te Aroha this coming Saturday.
The South Canterbury loss ended their amazing 39-game unbeaten run while a clearly focused Swamp Foxes side were determined to take the knockout semifinal and reverse the earlier 16-14 loss to Whanganui.
The scoreboard told the story with the Foxes never behind, building on a 25-8 halftime lead to finish with a comfortable 23-point margin in the end.