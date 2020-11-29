Health notice lifted for Pukemiro and Glen Afton residents after dump fire near Huntly

The 3km radius around the Puke coal mine in Waikato. Image / Supplied

A precautionary health notice has been lifted for residents living within three kilometres of the Puke Coal's construction and demolition landfill in Pukemiro.

The area had a health notice imposed on it after a health assessment indicated there was potential for increased levels of dioxins in the atmosphere due to a fire burning on the site.

The notice was lifted as evidence shows there is currently no active fire at or near the surface. A fire had been burning at the site since August.

Waikato Regional Council resource use acting director Brent Sinclair, who is leading the multi-agency Incident Management Team, said issuing a health notice was a precautionary measure following advice from the Waikato DHB Public Health Unit and it would remain in place until environmental testing showed dioxin levels weren't elevated or until the fire was out and no longer a potential risk.

In the last week, Fire and Emergency New Zealand have investigated the Puke Coal landfill and informed the IMT that there is currently no evidence that the fire remains active.

Based on this advice, the precautionary health notice is no longer considered necessary. Monitoring of the site is ongoing and if any change is detected a further public notice may be issued.

It is now understood that the Puke Coal landfill fire was much smaller than the one in Canada on which Waikato DHB's Public Health Unit (PHU) had based their precautionary health advice.

"This is good news and advice from the PHU is that any potential risk to health will have been significantly lower," Sinclair said.

Water sampling conducted so far has not identified any contamination considered harmful to health that can be directly attributed to the fire. Those individual households who had water tested will be contacted to have their results discussed.

Additionally, New Zealand Food Safety conducted a food safety assessment, which showed it is unlikely residents growing food at home near the vicinity of the Pukemiro fire will result in elevated risk of exposure to contaminants.

"However, please be assured that if we detect any levels which have potential health implications for anyone in the community, we will act quickly to make that information available and provide health guidance.

"In the absence of ongoing smoke or fumes being released into the air as a result of the fire the PHU has advised that any symptoms residents may have experienced due to these factors should quickly resolve," Sinclair said.

"This has been a stressful time for the people who live in this area, and so it was pleasing to hear the feedback from Fire and Emergency after their inspection that the landowner has worked on site to smother the fire through the placement of an earth cap."

Formal investigation into potential breaches of the Resource Management Act (RMA) in relation to the landfill site continues.

If people do have health concerns they can continue to phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free 24-hour health advice, see their GP or speak to their midwife. A GP can assess symptoms and ensure appropriate care. If a GP feels any ongoing symptoms or health concerns are related to the fire they will notify Public Health.