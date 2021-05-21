Veterans Affairs staff members Gerard Wood and Alex Rabina, with veterans at the Northland Forum, Forum North, in Whangarei. Photo / Supplied

Veterans Affairs staff members Gerard Wood and Alex Rabina, with veterans at the Northland Forum, Forum North, in Whangarei. Photo / Supplied

Veterans' Affairs is running a health and wellbeing forum for veterans and their whānau in Hamilton next week.

In partnership with Ranfurly Veterans Trust, Veterans Affairs is bringing together veteran agencies and organisations that support veterans, including local RSAs, to offer information about support and services in a one-stop shop for veterans and their whānau of all ages living in the Waikato on Thursday, May 27, at Claudelands Event Centre.

Those at the event will have the opportunity to meet Veterans' Affairs case managers, veteran support agencies, and local service providers. They can attend seminars and they have the opportunity to take home some tools that will help them maintain their independent daily living.

Head of Veterans' Affairs Bernadine Mackenzie said bringing together Veterans' Affairs and other organisations in one place was a great way for veterans to get information face-to-face.

"We know that there's value in sitting down with our veterans and talking to them about what they need," she said.

"It helps us to make sure that they're getting the support they need for independent daily living."

Veterans Affairs would like to invite veterans to this forum to learn more about their entitlements and other support that might be available to them.

The focus is on supporting the veterans in ways that suit them best, Ms Mackenzie said.

"We're keen to encourage all those who served and who have Qualifying Service to register with us so they can access their entitlements. We hope that this event will help us connect to veterans and their whānau living in the Waikato."

For any New Zealand veteran interested in attending this forum please go to www.veteransaffairs.mil.nz for more information and to find out how to register, or by calling 0800 483 8372.

The forum will be held on Thursday, May 27, from 10am to 2pm at Claudelands Event Centre, corner of Brooklyn Rd and Heaphy Tce, Claudelands, Hamilton.