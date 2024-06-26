Te Awamutu College Senior Ball 2024 'A Night in Ancient Greece' opened with a Welcome Waltz, followed by the Maxina (above) and the Gay Gordons. Photo / Dean Taylor
It was a night fit for the Gods as Te Awamutu College celebrated the School Ball ‘A Night in Ancient Greece’ on Saturday evening at Karāpiro’s Sir Don Rowlands Events Centre.
With over 400 in attendance, including many staff turning out in their finery to dance the night away, it was one of the best-attended balls for many years.
Principal Tony Membery described the event as ‘an elegant and enjoyable occasion’.
As well as DJ Chris Taucher, Te Awamutu College has a proud tradition of incorporating several traditional ballroom dances into the evening, including the Maxina, Valeta, Gay Gordons, Waltz, and Foxtrot, which are taught to the students in the weeks preceding the ball by Robyn Taylor.
“Family and friends joined us again at quarter to midnight on the balcony to watch the Snowball and Last Waltz.”
Crowned King and Queen of the ball were Kryton Collett and Alyssa White, while the Prince and Princess crowns went to Emerson Berry and Isabella Drury.
Best dressed were Jacob Chetwin and Sienna Sutton and the best arrival award went to Year 13 student Arnika Heathcote and her boyfriend Luke Maitland who drove themselves in a 1966 Fiat Bambina - Arnika wearing a ball gown in matching red to the cute Fiat.
Membery also thanked Olivia Bell, chair of the 2024 Ball Committee, and her team for all the time and effort put into planning and preparations.
“It all came together very well on the night.”
In her closing speech, Olivia said it was an honour to represent the Te Awamutu College Ball Committee as the Chairperson for 2024.
“I have learnt a lot of great life skills and for that I am grateful,” she said.
“The ball would not have been possible without the help and support of many people so I would like to take a moment to thank you all.”
Olivia added her thanks to Taylor on behalf of the students for ensuring formal dancing is always a highlight of the Te Awamutu College Ball.
“She does an amazing job as I’m sure everyone has seen tonight.”
Olivia thanked members of her committee - ‘A great group of people willing to give their time and expertise to help me with every aspect of the process’.
She also thanked the principal and Beryl Barras for their guidance and support, the principal’s PA Maree Wilson for her organisation and the Student Centre staff for selling tickets.
Outside parties were also thanked for their valuable contributions: Langwoods Photography, Classique Caterers, DJ Chris Taucher, Cleverdesigns, Red Badge Security and the Sir Don Rowlands Event Centre team. “Your contribution is greatly appreciated.”
Her last word was for the students who attended and made the night so enjoyable.
“Without you, there would be no ball, so I hope you all have enjoyed your night.”
Membery reiterated his description of it being an ‘elegant and enjoyable’ night and said students left having had a memorable 2024 Senior Ball.