Taylor has taken on this role for many years and her expertise and commitment are much appreciated. The opportunity to participate in these dances is a highlight of the evening for many.

Some arrivals were big. Photo / Dean Taylor

“A multitude of family and friends turned up to watch the amazing range of arrivals and first bracket of formal dancing,” said Membery.

“Our young men and women looked splendid in their suits and dresses, with accessories. They certainly made judging for best dressed a tough decision.

He also thanked Taylor for her ongoing tuition and said it was pleasing to view the dancing from the balcony.

“Family and friends joined us again at quarter to midnight on the balcony to watch the Snowball and Last Waltz.”

Crowned King and Queen of the ball were Kryton Collett and Alyssa White, while the Prince and Princess crowns went to Emerson Berry and Isabella Drury.

Best dressed were Jacob Chetwin and Sienna Sutton and the best arrival award went to Year 13 student Arnika Heathcote and her boyfriend Luke Maitland who drove themselves in a 1966 Fiat Bambina - Arnika wearing a ball gown in matching red to the cute Fiat.

Some arrivals were small... but impressive, such as Year 13 student Arnika Heathcote driving her boyfriend Luke Maitland to the ball in her grandmother's 1966 Fiat Bambina. The family had bought the car as a present for her grandmother's birthday in November last year. Photo / Dean Taylor

Membery also thanked Olivia Bell, chair of the 2024 Ball Committee, and her team for all the time and effort put into planning and preparations.

“It all came together very well on the night.”

In her closing speech, Olivia said it was an honour to represent the Te Awamutu College Ball Committee as the Chairperson for 2024.

“I have learnt a lot of great life skills and for that I am grateful,” she said.

“The ball would not have been possible without the help and support of many people so I would like to take a moment to thank you all.”

Olivia added her thanks to Taylor on behalf of the students for ensuring formal dancing is always a highlight of the Te Awamutu College Ball.

“She does an amazing job as I’m sure everyone has seen tonight.”

Welcome to Ancient Greece. Photo / Dean Taylor

Olivia thanked members of her committee - ‘A great group of people willing to give their time and expertise to help me with every aspect of the process’.

She also thanked the principal and Beryl Barras for their guidance and support, the principal’s PA Maree Wilson for her organisation and the Student Centre staff for selling tickets.

DJ Chris Taucher kept the dance flooor full. Photo / Dean Taylor

Outside parties were also thanked for their valuable contributions: Langwoods Photography, Classique Caterers, DJ Chris Taucher, Cleverdesigns, Red Badge Security and the Sir Don Rowlands Event Centre team. “Your contribution is greatly appreciated.”

Her last word was for the students who attended and made the night so enjoyable.

“Without you, there would be no ball, so I hope you all have enjoyed your night.”

Membery reiterated his description of it being an ‘elegant and enjoyable’ night and said students left having had a memorable 2024 Senior Ball.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.