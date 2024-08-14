Advertisement
Have your say on Waipā's proposed alcohol policy changes

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waipā District Council is reviewing its alcohol bylaw on where liquor can be consumed in public places.

Now is the time for Waipā residents to have their say on how they want alcohol managed in their community.

Consultation on the Local Alcohol Policy, Alcohol Control Bylaw and Alcohol Fees Bylaw has opened.

Group manager district growth and regulatory services Wayne Allan said the community would have an opportunity to have their say on all alcohol-related controls.

“Looking at all three processes will help us cohesively assist in minimising alcohol-related harm in the community.”

Proposed changes to the local alcohol policy could affect the way licensed premises operate. The policy sets out where, when and how alcohol can be sold, supplied, or consumed concerning these sites.

The Alcohol Control Bylaw bans alcohol consumption in some public places around the district. Key proposed changes to the bylaw include:

  • expanding Kihikihi and Cambridge’s current 24-hour alcohol ban areas
  • including all skateparks as 24-hour alcohol ban areas
  • introducing a night-time, 8pm to 8am, alcohol ban that cover all playgrounds and cemeteries, as well as Arapuni and Bulmers Landing

The council is also introducing an Alcohol Fees Bylaw to set the alcohol licence fees for applications and renewals.

The current fees for alcohol licences, set by the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Fees) Regulations, cover less than half of the costs incurred.

The community can have their say until 5pm, Thursday September 12. For more information visit waipadc.govt.nz/alcoholreview.

