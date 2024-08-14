Waipā District Council is reviewing its alcohol bylaw on where liquor can be consumed in public places.

Now is the time for Waipā residents to have their say on how they want alcohol managed in their community.

Consultation on the Local Alcohol Policy, Alcohol Control Bylaw and Alcohol Fees Bylaw has opened.

Group manager district growth and regulatory services Wayne Allan said the community would have an opportunity to have their say on all alcohol-related controls.

“Looking at all three processes will help us cohesively assist in minimising alcohol-related harm in the community.”

Proposed changes to the local alcohol policy could affect the way licensed premises operate. The policy sets out where, when and how alcohol can be sold, supplied, or consumed concerning these sites.