Limpus said the outdoors experience involved a wide range of activities including a lawn maze quiz, native tree discovery, exploration of miniature life through magnifying glasses, and getting a different perspective of the forest using mirrors, and more.

Buchan then introduced the Enviroschools kauri protection programme which involved a range of activities to support learners in understanding the importance of kauri forests, and how to take action to protect them for future generations.

The group then experienced the virtual reality goggles which form part of the Enviroschools programme.

The afternoon was spent deep in the forest experiencing sensory and observation activities which support learners to slow down and deepen their connection to nature.

“Throughout all of the activities the teachers were also sharing their thoughts on different ways that resources could be developed and used, which enriched the learning for everyone.” Limpus said.

Maree Limpus (right), demonstrates an activity where she had hidden 'unnatural' items throughout the bush for the participants to find.

The purpose of the programme was to explore and connect with natural resources, gain knowledge and understanding of DoC’s and Enviroschools’ educational resources and how to use them, experience nature activities that could be used with children, both at the visitor centre and at school, introduce the kauri protection programme, while networking, learning and sharing with each other, Limpus said.

Buchan and Limpus had worked together to plan and prepare the programme.

It was open to all schools within the Coromandel and Hauraki areas, whether or not they were registered EnviroSchools while teachers came from as far away as Opoutere, Ngatea and Karangahake.

The pair plan to host more professional development days and were looking at how to make the sure they reach as many school teachers as possible.

“Enviroschools’ kaupapa is creating a healthy, peaceful, sustainable world through learning and taking action together which aligns well with the Department of Conservation Education Strategy,” Buchan said.

Limpus said professional development for teachers was about supporting them on their learning journeys so they could continue to support student growth and learning.

“We have an amazing local environment and resources available, and this professional development was about exploring how to connect with these.

“It was a great turn out with 13 teachers from schools around Thames and Hauraki area attending.

“Teachers were enthusiastic to use more nature-based education with their classes and create ways to get them out of the classroom more.”











