Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke projects combine with road upgrade

An artist's impression of the new entry building at the Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke shared entrance precinct. Image / Supplied

Hamilton City Council's elected members have unanimously backed a plan which delivers a major boost for visitors to Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, while improving the safety of road users and residents in the area.

Three high-profile projects have been combined to improve access to two of the city's major visitor destinations, reduce disruption and identify potential cost savings.

Work was already scheduled within the next five years to upgrade a section of Brymer Rd, between Baverstock Rd and the northern entrance of Hamilton Zoo.

Work is already under way to develop the first stage of a shared entry for the zoo and Waiwhakareke. The second stage of the shared entry project was planned, but not yet funded in the current long-term plan.

Council last month (December) considered a proposal to combine all three projects, aligning the timing and confirming additional funding for the second stage of the Zoo/Waiwhakareke entrance.

The decision means initial works scheduled for February can now include other aspects of the wider project.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says she was delighted elected members unanimously endorsed the staff proposal.

The shared entry precinct and a safe crossing point for visitors between the two facilities supports sharing Hamilton's natural heritage with its community.

Combining this work with an urban upgrade of this section of Baverstock Rd also benefits local residents through lower speeds, safer roads and a better urban environment.

"The overall project will deliver new footpaths and cycleways and improve public transport so there are some real wins," Southgate said.