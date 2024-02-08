Resident of Hamilton's Radius St Joans rest home, Stephanie Grant (middle), shaved her head to raise funds for cancer research and diagnoses, on February 2, with her son and grandchildren present for the occasion.

A 75-year-old resident at the Radius St Joan rest home in Hamilton, is ticking off a long-held item from her life’s bucket list.

Approaching her 76th birthday, and as a gift to herself, Stephanie Grant made the bold decision to shave her head in support of cancer research through the Shave for a Cure initiative.

Her ultimate goal is to reach $800 by the end of February.

Surrounded by love from her son, who expressed, “Mum has wanted to do this for a long time”, and her grandchildren, Grant shaved her head last Friday.

With the help of facility staff turning her wish into reality, she has already kickstarted her campaign on the Shave for a Cure website and has received $300 in donations.

Grant said she was motivated by a desire to support patients facing leukaemia and cancer diagnoses.

“[I] saw an advertisement on television and thought, why not?

“I want to help people living with leukaemia and other cancers. If it helps a little, I am happy.”

Julie Mendoza, the facility manager, said Grant was always thinking about other people.

“She is an amazing woman and is always thinking about helping other residents who live at St Joans.

“We want to help her achieve her fundraising goal.”

Mendoza and other staff have been supporting Grant by setting up a fundraising page, displaying posters in the care home, organising a special date and time for the touching move of the shaving-head event, and inviting Grant’s family to join the momentous occasion.

Every day, eight Kiwis receive a blood cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy, a common treatment, often results in hair loss, creating a challenging and isolating experience.

Shave for a Cure aims to stand in solidarity with those affected, supporting Leukaemia and Blood Cancer in New Zealand.

To contribute to Grant’s cause in supporting cancer research, visit the Shave for a Cure website.





