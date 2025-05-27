“We’ve been very proactive in working to make that happen. There’s been ongoing discussions with Air New Zealand but this is even faster than we had hoped.”

As part of the international terminal upgrade for the flights to Australia, Hamilton Airport has also built a new domestic lounge, separate from international facilities, and reconfigured the tarmac to allow for more jet aircraft parking.

“A domestic jet service reinforces Hamilton’s role as a key regional hub and gives travellers more choice, more comfort, and faster travel. It’s a significant step forward for regional aviation,” Morgan said.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the jet service reflected the airline’s focus on building connectivity between the North and South Islands.

“Hamilton–Christchurch is one of our strongest and fastest-growing regional routes, and the addition of jet services reflects that increasing demand."

There are currently up to five direct services a day from Hamilton to Christchurch and up to five return. They all use an ATR 72 turboprop aircraft.

From September 18, the jet service will operate five days a week. On the days it runs, the jet will replace two of the usual ATR services, Air New Zealand said.

Hamilton Airport general manager finance and commercial Scott Kendall, Waikato Regional Airport chief executive Mark Morgan and Hamilton Airport general manager, airport operations Ben Langley. Photo / Waikato Regional Airport

The remaining flights to and from Hamilton would continue to be ATR 72 turboprop services.

“The A320 will provide more seats at key travel times, particularly for business and leisure travellers and those with onward connections, while our ATR aircraft remain a vital part of the schedule, giving customers flexibility across the day,” Foran said.

As the jets have capacity for more passengers, the new service would add 25,000 seats a year on the route.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said the jet flights were a game-changer for the Waikato and its business community.

“This move will provide local businesses with greater connectivity, more efficient travel options, and enhanced access to key South Island markets.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran. Photo / NZME

“We expect this service to stimulate further economic activity, support tourism, and encourage investment in our region. It’s a clear sign that the Waikato is open for business and ready to play a leading role in New Zealand’s domestic economy.”

It is Air New Zealand’s second regional jet service, following the launch of the Invercargill–Auckland route in 2019.

According to a draft schedule, the Air New Zealand jet would leave Christchurch at 3pm (arriving at 4.20pm) and return to Christchurch at 5.05pm, arriving at 6.25pm.

The service would be offered each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Hamilton Airport currently services 7300 passengers each week, hosting three commercial airlines, Air New Zealand, Origin Air, and Sunair.

International Jetstar services between Hamilton and Australia will begin in mid-June.

Morgan said he hoped the announcement of a domestic jet service would also mean a greater range of fares and other domestic jet services were waiting in the wings, “but those are decisions for airlines”.

