Hamilton Rugby Sub-Union secure fifth consecutive Peace Cup title

Jesse Wood
Hamilton with the Peace Cup trophy after beating Eastern Bay of Plenty in the 2024 final at Melville. Photo / Myles McInnes

Hamilton Rugby Sub-Union won its fifth consecutive Peace Cup title after beating Eastern Bay of Plenty 24-0 in the final at Melville Rugby and Sports Club on Saturday.

The team of combined Hamilton clubs led the BoP side 17-0 at the break and were held to just one converted try in the second half.

The week previously saw Hamilton beat Piako 47-19 at Campbell Park in Morrinsville.

The Peace Cup contains 104 years of rugby history, having seen many winners across the North Island.

The Peace Cup, originally known as the Peace Memorial Cup, was inaugurated in 1919 to mark the formal end of World War I.

“The great thing about the Peace Cup is you’ve only got to win it once and you’re forever part of something that’s 104 years old,” Auckland-based Hamilton Rugby Sub-Union head coach Gary Robertson said.

“This is my 11th year coaching in the competition. I’ve coached Hamilton for nine years in total and I coached South Waikato in 2000-2001.

Hamilton's Jared Bowe jumps in the lineout during the 2024 Peace Cup final against Eastern Bay of Plenty at Melville. Photo / Myles McInnes
“The Hamilton players love playing in this competition. Players can go out there and express and enjoy themselves. The pressure is off.

“The friendships you can make with the opposition and the camaraderie amongst your teammates is something incredibly special.”

Hamilton first won it in 1923 after Thames held it for the first three years. They have now won it on 16 occasions, closing in on Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union’s record of 20.

The Peace Cup was donated by Richard English “for the furtherance of rugby football at sub-union level and shall be a challenge trophy”.

Former All Blacks Don Clarke, Ian Clarke, Sir Colin Meads, Stan Meads, Bill Birtwistle, former Manu Samoa Sevens rep Mikaele Pesamino and former All Blacks coaches Ian Foster and Sir Wayne Smith are just a few of the stars to have contested this trophy.

This prize also holds the name of “the most battered rugby trophy in New Zealand”.

A news report many years ago stated: “It’s been towed behind a bus ... and it got thrown out of a train once and was lost for 12 years until a farmer found it.”

This Saturday, Hamilton will play a friendly match against Counties Manukau Rugby Divisional XV at Puni Rugby Club in Pukekohe. Kickoff is 2pm.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.

