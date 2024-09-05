“The great thing about the Peace Cup is you’ve only got to win it once and you’re forever part of something that’s 104 years old,” Auckland-based Hamilton Rugby Sub-Union head coach Gary Robertson said.
“This is my 11th year coaching in the competition. I’ve coached Hamilton for nine years in total and I coached South Waikato in 2000-2001.
“The Hamilton players love playing in this competition. Players can go out there and express and enjoy themselves. The pressure is off.
The Peace Cup was donated by Richard English “for the furtherance of rugby football at sub-union level and shall be a challenge trophy”.
Former All Blacks Don Clarke, Ian Clarke, Sir Colin Meads, Stan Meads, Bill Birtwistle, former Manu Samoa Sevens rep Mikaele Pesamino and former All Blacks coaches Ian Foster and Sir Wayne Smith are just a few of the stars to have contested this trophy.