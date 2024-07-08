The Horotiu interchange southbound on-ramp will be closed for several weeks as resurfacing works on SH1C at Te Rapa, Hamilton continue.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the bulk of the resurfacing of the northbound lanes of the Te Rapa section of the Waikato Expressway was now complete and works would now switch to the southbound lanes.
The Horotiu Interchange north-bound off-ramp has reopened.
NZTA said it would switch traffic to the northbound lanes, remaining at one lane in each direction with speed restrictions in place between Koura Drive and the Horotiu Interchange.
Traffic wanting to head south from Horotiu should use Te Rapa Rd instead.