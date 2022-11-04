RNZAF medic Leading Aircraftman Scott Endres, 25, from Hamilton, took out third place in the three-day Medic Match competition. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Royal New Zealand Air Force medic and Hamilton local Leading Aircraftman Scott Endres, 25, reached new heights at a three-day Medic Match competition last month.

Endres was one of two RNZAF medics fighting alongside 13 Army and Navy medics for the title of top medic and ended up taking out third place.

The competition is designed to find the best all-round military medic and includes physical endurance tests, shooting, advanced medical skills, cognitive problem-solving and public speaking.

Endres says Medic Match was one of the most exciting and rewarding experiences.

"I can hand-on-heart say the competition has increased my passion for aviation medicine and my passion for the Air Force," he says.

Endres joined the Air Force straight after leaving Hillcrest High School. He says he always knew medicine was for him.

"Growing up through school and being part of the Cadet Forces, I thought I'd give the real deal a try and the medic trade as you get great skills and opportunities. There are so many intelligent and experienced people that can teach you how to grow as a medic," he says.

For the first time, Medic Match was held over more than one day.

On day one, medics were tested for resilience at the shooting range at Auckland's Tamaki Leadership Centre, followed by a Rescue Randy scenario where the participants had to drag an 80kg casualty over 75 metres and apply a tourniquet and pressure bandage.

Day two brought a swim rescue and resuscitation at Devonport Naval Base.

First placed in Medic Match 22, NZ Army medic Staff Sergeant Andrew Kennedy shows his skills on a medical dummy. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Only four medics, including Endres, made it to the final day where the participants completed clinical and technical tests at RNZAF Base Auckland.

Army Staff Sergeant Andrew Kennedy from Auckland eventually took first place, followed by Army medic Lance Corporal William Wallace from Riverton in second.

Endres says that while the participants were tested on trauma, it was great to also be assessed on primary health care.

"It really meant the many facets of our job were put under the spotlight."

Medic Match 22 co-ordinator Lieutenant Aidan Bilbe says the participants were very impressive this year.

"It's the first time the biennial challenge has been spread across more than one day, and the challenges were carefully designed so that they don't favour one service or another."

The competition is traditionally held in the Manawatū, but this year's Medic Match was based in Auckland, at Tamaki Leadership Centre, Devonport Naval Base and RNZAF Base Auckland (Whenuapai).