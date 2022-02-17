Hamilton's Rhode Street School won the Treemendous Education Programme for their medicinal garden with native plants. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton Primary School Rhode Street School students had a TREEmendous start to the year as their school is one of five winners of the Mazda Foundation's environmental education initiative TREEmendous Education Programme.

TREEmendous launched in 2007 to help primary and intermediate schools develop new ways to encourage environmental education.

Rhode Street School won for their idea of creating a medicinal garden with native plants Ki te Rongo Mauri Ora Mara.

Principal Shane Ngatai, says the Ki te Ronga Mauri Ora Mara project is part of strengthening the school's local curriculum and providing a living resource within the school grounds.

"With the help of the TREEmendous Education Programme we will be embarking on this environmental education project by creating a tamariki-led medicinal garden.

"Growing and caring for these native plants will allow students to develop their knowledge of how medicinal plants can improve our wairua [spirit] and wellbeing, while providing health benefits for our school whanau and local community."

Together with Auckland's Glendowie Primary School, Palmerston North's Riverdale School, Canterbury's Southbridge School and Otago's Strath Taieri School in Middlemarch, Rhode Street School was chosen as a winner from 150 schools.

The five schools will receive $1000 towards their environmental project, 200 native trees from Trees That Count for the school grounds and a visit from the TREEmendous team of Mazda ambassadors Ruud "The Bugman" Kleinpaste and shark scientist, Dr Riley Elliott.

They will talk to each school about sustainability and the importance of looking after the environment.

Kleinpaste will also help the schools identify ways to enhance and use their outdoor spaces and incorporate the environment as an immersive part of the curriculum based on their chosen project.

Managing director of Mazda New Zealand and chairman of the Mazda Foundation David Hodge says he is delighted to see how many schools applied for the 2022 TREEmendous Education Programme.

"It's great to be able to inspire young New Zealanders to be passionate about our environment and encourage learning outside of the standard classrooms. We are looking forward to seeing the results each of these schools achieve."

