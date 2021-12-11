Hamilton City Council commits to increasing local native vegetation

At least 10 per cent native vegetation cover will help make sure ecosystems are sustainable over time and provide habitat for native fauna. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council is yet again on a green mission after announcing it wants to increase native vegetation through growing thousands of plants across the city over the next 30 years.

The council has committed to increasing vegetation cover from less than 2 per cent to 10 per cent by 2050 in a Nature in the City update last month.

The update outlines goals for the next 10 years, including plans to work in collaboration with mana whenua and key stakeholders on the programme's first planting projects early next year.

Deputy environment committee chairwoman councillor Sarah Thomson said council's vision for transforming nature in the city was bold and ambitious, yet necessary.

"Nature is an important taonga, and we need to protect it. We need to preserve the whenua, birds, forest and wildlife for future generations. Our gullies and reserves are the green lungs of our city, we know they help to build healthier, stronger, happier communities."

The 10 per cent native vegetation cover will help make sure ecosystems are sustainable over time and provide habitat for native fauna.

"This is a 30-year journey, and there are no shortcuts. In 10 years, we can get excited about a far greener city with more community access to our gullies and reserves, so people can connect with nature. In 30 years, we'll have thriving native vegetation, and gullies teeming with wildlife," Thomson said.

Over the next three years, the council will begin the project with enhancing nature and access to Donny Park, before branching out to other gullies and reserves.

Baseline monitoring will also be developed to ensure progress can be accurately measured. There will also be a focus on education, building meaningful partnerships, identifying new planting opportunities, and attracting at least 1000 volunteers to help shape a greener city.

Thomson said: "We need to plant hundreds of thousands of plants over the next few years, but we can't do it alone. Hopefully, we'll have many Hamiltonians join us on this journey, especially some of our passionate rangatahi. Together we can transform nature in our city, one plant at a time."

The key goals outlined for the next 10 years include increasing native vegetation cover in Hamilton by 3 per cent, no net loss in significant natural areas from 2021 onwards, no decline in native species occupying Hamilton's natural areas from 2022 and increasing volunteer participation by 20 per cent each year from 2022.

The Nature in the City Strategy was developed using community feedback in 2020. HCC also worked with mana whenua on developing the vision of an environment sustaining life and ensuring people are nurtured by nature, incorporating the concept of kaitiakitanga (guardianship).

In its 2021-2031 long-term plan, the council already committed $29 million towards Nature in the City.