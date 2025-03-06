Police found a large knife, about $3200 in cash, a drug utensil and about 6.5 grams of methamphetamine in a Hamilton CBD arrest.
Police said the Hamilton Neighbourhood Policing Team was on patrol at 3.30pm on Thursday when a local business reported a man acting suspiciously at Worley Pl.
Police made an arrest. Officers also found the knife, cash and methamphetamine.
A 47-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of methamphetamine utensils.