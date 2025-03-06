Advertisement
Hamilton police find methamphetamine, knife, cash in CBD bust

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Police found a large knife, about $3200 in cash, a drug utensil and about 6.5 grams of methamphetamine in a Hamilton CBD arrest.

Police said the Hamilton Neighbourhood Policing Team was on patrol at 3.30pm on Thursday when a local business reported a man acting suspiciously at Worley Pl.

Police made an arrest. Officers also found the knife, cash and methamphetamine.

Hamilton Neighbourhood Policing Team was conducting a foot patrol in Hamilton’s CBD, when they were notified of a man acting suspiciously on Worley Place. Image / Google
A 47-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

The news comes after police made an arrest in Nawton after Hamilton City Council CCTV operators spotted a man holding a weapon in the CBD earlier this week.

Police said the Hamilton Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to work within Hamilton CBD alongside local businesses, and partner organisations.

“[We] would like to thank them for their ongoing support. Police would also like to thank the members of the public for their continuous reporting of suspicious and unlawful behaviour within the Hamilton CBD.”

Police have asked anyone who sees suspicious or unlawful behaviour to call 111 immediately.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

