Winston Peters answers questions about whether he informed the Prime Minister of Phil Goff's sacking and Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran resigns. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police found a large knife, about $3200 in cash, a drug utensil and about 6.5 grams of methamphetamine in a Hamilton CBD arrest.

Police said the Hamilton Neighbourhood Policing Team was on patrol at 3.30pm on Thursday when a local business reported a man acting suspiciously at Worley Pl.

Police made an arrest. Officers also found the knife, cash and methamphetamine.

Hamilton Neighbourhood Policing Team was conducting a foot patrol in Hamilton’s CBD, when they were notified of a man acting suspiciously on Worley Place. Image / Google

A 47-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of methamphetamine utensils.