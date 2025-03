A “short time” later officers arrested a man at an address in Nawton where an offensive weapon and metal pole were located.

“CCTV operators are an invaluable service to both us and the community,” McBeth said.

“They detect a wide range of incidents from medical events and lost property, to identifying and notifying police of suspicious and unlawful behaviour.”

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday, charged with possessing an offensive weapon and possessing methamphetamine.