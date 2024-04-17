Greater Waikato Railway Modellers Cambridge member Alf Stubbs explains the workings of his model of Middleton Colliery at the Hamilton Model Railroaders Exhibition in the Te Awamutu Events Centre. Photo / Dean Taylor

Hamilton Model Railroaders Club brought its model railway exhibition to life over the weekend.

The club has been holding its exhibition for more than 40 years and this year’s event attracted more than 1400 train enthusiasts - its biggest ever turnout at the Te Awamutu Events Centre.

Twenty-eight operating railway layouts were exhibited on-site with most models set to a theme of a country, or a time. The New Zealand Railway prototypes were set in the 1950s and early 1960s.

The largest measured about 20m by 10m.

Club president Trevor James said one of the prototypes was specific to Hamilton in the 1950s.

“It’s based on Hamilton to Claudelands and the Hamilton River bridge is there, and all the buildings that were present before the railway went underground. When it crossed Victoria Street in Hamilton, that is what is modelled.”

Darryl Judkins from the Tauranga Model Railroad Club manning the club's Raurimu Spiral layout. Photo / Dean Taylor

He said another prototype included some classic railway bridges on the main line through the King Country, like the Waiteti Viaduct.

There were also British, European, and American prototypes, so the trains, scenery, and buildings in the layouts would match the respective country.

His favourite layout over the weekend was one he was involved with that was built 38 years ago.

“I modelled NZR prototypes with some really cute steam locomotives. One layout was based around Hamilton and one was generally the North Island, but both prototypes were Waikato-based.

“There are some original things from King Country, like old bridges, but the rest has been rebuilt on two to three occasions just to make the layout more versatile, stronger, and easier to transport.”

James said the railway exhibition was a chance to go back in time and reminisce.

“Sixty to 70 years ago, there used to be more trains so people rode on them more often. People experienced railways more because there were more active railways than now. Many branch lines have closed since.

“This show is vintage. We get a lot of comments from people saying ‘I rode that train, or I remember that building’, it will really take someone back in time.”

Hamilton Model Railroaders' Waikato layout. Photo / Dean Taylor

As railway tracks evolve, the Hamilton club also moved with the times with new technology.

James said most of the railway layouts now used digital controls.

“They can be controlled through Bluetooth or a phone if you want to, there’s a variety of ways but it gives us the ability to run the trains, and lots of them on the same track which keeps it interesting.

“It has its challenges but in some respects, it’s a lot easier to set up and run with digital control - you just plug two wires into the rail and away you go.”

James has been involved with the club for over four decades but doesn’t remember what instilled his passion for model railways.

“My passion ... I was possibly born with it ... I don’t know. I played with the old winder clockwork things when I was little because we had some, and I guess it just never went away.”

James encouraged other model railway lovers to hop on board.

Checking out the underground mine of the Middleton Colliery display. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Model railways are a real hobby and there are so many aspects to it. There are model builders, scenery builders, and people using 3D printing to make stuff. You can even buy it all from a box and put it together, or you can build it all from scratch.

“You don’t have to do it alone because it can be complex, but you can come to HMRR and get advice or help.”

The model railway exhibition will be back in Te Awamutu in a couple of years. It hosts the event in various locations around the Waikato.

The exhibition takes place at the newly refurbished pavilion, at Hamilton Gardens, on Labour weekend, in October.





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

