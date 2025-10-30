“As a new mayor, and a relative newcomer to local government, it is important to me to have a deputy whose institutional knowledge I can draw upon.

“I also took into account Geoff’s top polling in the West Ward in the recent council elections, and his previous experience serving as deputy mayor during Paula Southgate’s first term as mayor.”

Taylor will also serve as deputy chairman of the council’s growth and economic development committee and head a new central city revitalisation subcommittee.

Taylor said he was delighted about the appointment.

“I have great respect for Tim and many of our views are very similar. He will lead an inclusive council, and he is committed to making the tough changes this council needs.

“It will be a real honour to be his right-hand man over the next three years.”

Meanwhile, previous deputy mayor and long-standing councillor Angela O’Leary was appointed to a new portfolio position that will oversee connectivity between governance and operations within the council.

Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor.

She will also chair the chief executive review committee and be responsible for co-ordinating and chairing elected members’ information sessions and briefings.

O’Leary said the role: “will enable me to use my skills and experience to best effect and I look forward to supporting our new mayor and full council team wholeheartedly”.

Further appointments to council committee leadership will be announced shortly, along with a number of individual responsibilities.

In Matamata-Piako, Mayor Ash Tanner appointed councillor James Sainsbury as his deputy.

Sainsbury thanked Tanner for his confidence.

“My one commitment to Ash is that he will always know what I am thinking and, in light of that, we will have a high-trust relationship.”

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley announced second-term councillor Maria Te Kanawa as deputy mayor.

Petley said Te Kanawa was a natural choice for the role.

“Maria is an incredibly well-respected member of our community who delivered tremendous value at the Council table in the last triennium... she has a focus on the future and is committed to making decisions today that will create a better future for our people.”

Waikato District Council Mayor Aksel Bech appointed Eugene Patterson as his deputy.

Ōtorohanga District Mayor Rodney Dow chose Katrina Christison as deputy mayor.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Peter Revell appointed John Grant as deputy mayor.

Ruapehu District Mayor Weston Kirton has chosen Brenda Ralph as deputy mayor.

Waikato Regional Council elected Warren Maher as chairman and Mich’eal Downard as deputy chairman.

Maher was the only nomination for chairman. For the deputy chair position, Kataraina Hodge had also put her name forward. By a majority vote of nine to three, Downard was elected.

Taupō and Waipā District Councils are holding their inaugural meeting later today.