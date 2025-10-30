Advertisement
Hamilton mayor Tim Macindoe selects Geoff Taylor as deputy, other councils make deputy choices

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Tim Macindoe has selected Geoff Taylor as deputy mayor. Photo / Tom Eley

Several councils within the Waikato Herald circulation area have held their swearing-in ceremonies with some mayors announcing their deputies for this triennium.

Hamilton Mayor Tim Macindoe has appointed fourth-term councillor Geoff Taylor as deputy mayor.

Taylor has previously held the position between 2019 and 2022.

Macindoe said he had been

