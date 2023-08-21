A Hamilton man has died after a crash at Taupiri. Photo / Alex Cairns

A Hamilton man injured in a crash at Taupiri two weeks ago has died.

Police have named the man as 80-year-old Raymond Bartholomew Matthews.

Matthews was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the crash on Great South Rd on August 9, and has died from his injuries, police said in a statement.





Meanwhile, a person has died this morning after a car and a truck collided near Morrinsville.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called around 1.50am to the serious crash in Eureka on State Highway 26.

The driver of the truck had moderate injuries, and the driver of the car died.

A spokesperson said one person was trapped in their vehicle, and rescue tools were used to get them out.

Part of SH26 between Morrinsville and Hamilton was closed due to the “serious crash” but has since reopened.