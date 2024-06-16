Hamilton indoor netball 2024: Tyler Downs at goal attack for Allied HOB Collins Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Lodge Real Estate Indoor Premier Results week 7

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve 67 vs Northern United Sports Club Mamba 48

vs Northern United Sports Club Mamba HGHS Old Girls Premier 91 vs Marist Verdettes Premier (2) 8

vs Marist Verdettes Premier (2) Marist Verdettes Premier (1) 32 vs HGHS Langman 51

vs HGHS Langman St Peter’s Premier 30 vs FTNC Premier 74

vs FTNC Premier St Paul’s Collegiate Premier 46 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 48

vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve Melville Vetora Premier 35 vs Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier 38

vs Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier Align Health Rangers Premier 63 vs University of Waikato Premier 41

vs University of Waikato Premier Allied HOB Collins Premier 37 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 39

The seventh week of the Lodge Real Estate Hamilton premier indoor netball competition provided the last round-robin games of the first round.

Tonight, there will be a promotion-relegation game to determine the ranking for the second round. HGHS Old Girls Premier as the top team in Premier B will play St Peter’s Premier as the bottom team in Premier A.

Premier A

What a game it was between Allied HOB Collins Premier and FTNC Premier Reserve.

The first quarter was close, with Allied HOB Premier ahead by two goals but by halftime, they only led by a goal with the score being 21 goals to 20. They were able to further increase their lead by a goal at the end of the third quarter.

However, FTNC Premier Reserve left the best to last and had a great final quarter to take the lead for the first time in the game and win the match. The final score was 39 goals to 37.

Ocean Tahu-Middleton at goal attack for HGHS Old Girls Premier shoots while being defended by Tash Pearson at goal defence for Marist Verdettes Premier 2. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For FTNC Premier Reserve, Anna Baladi, who is usually a defender, started the second quarter at goal shoot. Her strong presence helped calm the circle before she headed back down to the defence end later in the game.

Bridie Potts at wing defence produced a number of tips and intercepts. Potts was also strong on the transverse line on attack as well as on defence with her space marking.

The in-circle defensive team of Anna Baladi, Maygen Ditchfield and Mannor Fleming got critical turnovers keeping the team in the game.

Allied Premier started the game strong, with Mereana Monk at goal keep and Dani Close at goal defence providing relentless inner circle defensive pressure, gaining significant turnover ball.

With several players unavailable for the game, Chelcie Rowe, and Tyler Downs both stepped up sharing the goal attack position.

Pania Monk at wing attack brought a calming presence in the mid-court with her patience in bringing the ball down the court and feeding the shooters well. In the final quarter, FTNC Premier Reserve provided a gutsy finish taking the win.

HGHS Langman were too strong for Marist Verdettes Premier 1 and they led from start to finish with only the final quarter being close. At halftime, they led by 25 goals to 14 and they won the game 51 goals to 32.

It was a great game to watch between Align Health Rangers Premier and University of Waikato Premier. Rangers Premier were dominant in the first half to lead by 34 goals to 19. The second half was closer but Rangers Premier still increased their lead to win by 63 goals to 41.

FTNC Premier were ruthless in their game against St Peter’s Premier and they were dominant the whole game, despite a lot of spirit being shown by the school players. At halftime, the score was 35 goals to 16 and the full-time score was 74 goals to 30.

Premier B

University of Waikato Premier Reserve were lucky to come away with a win against St Paul’s Collegiate Premier after a strong first quarter which saw them leading by seven goals.

Eva Jeffries at centre for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

St Paul’s came back in the second quarter and at halftime the score was 24 goals to 21. The remaining two quarters were close with each team winning a quarter. The final score was 48 goals to 46.

University Premier Reserve, despite a good start, did not make it easy for themselves with unforced passing errors.

Taylor Shaw at goal attack shot with confidence at 95 per cent accuracy and Chanileze Roberts at goalkeep combined with Ellie Kowalewski at goal defence to disrupt the St Paul’s shooting combinations.

Despite a high number of turnovers, the team still needed to convert more ball into points. Overall, a good team effort from all 12 players.

St Paul’s team succeeded in achieving their team goal of finishing strongly. To peg back the seven-goal deficit after the first quarter was a great achievement. Each quarter, with different team combinations, they stuck to their tasks. A commendable team effort.

Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier led their game against Melville Vetora Premier from start to finish but the game was won in the first half with each team winning two quarters each.

Georgie Benseman at wing attack for Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

At halftime, Waikato Diocesan Premier led by 22 goals to 12 but after a great second half by Melville Premier the full-time score was 38 goals to 35.

For Waikato Diocesan each game is a stepping stone to build combinations and to develop the players. Standout performances from circle defenders Kate Sherlock and Amy Thomas who shut down the shooting circle in the first half. The team showed resilience to take the win.

Melville Premier made some changes after the first half, which saw the team improve.

There was some outstanding defence from Mila Graham at goal defence and Dani Taylor at goal keep, which enabled mid-court attackers Ava Dunn and Kyla Taylor to get good ball to the shooters, finished with some good solid shooting from Ella Clarke at goal shoot. As a young team, they continue to improve.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve and Northern United Sports Club Mamba had a competitive game but a great start in the first half saw Rangers Premier Reserve win the game. At halftime, the score was 39 goals to 22 but the second half was goal for goal. The full-time score was 67 goals to 48.

HGHS Old Girls Premier posted one of the highest scores this round in their win against Marist Verdettes Premier 2. They were dominant across all four quarters restricting Marist Premier 2 ability to score. The full-time score was 91 goals to 8.