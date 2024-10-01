The green and yellow parking zones are based on occupancy data.

Green has locations that fill up quickly, and yellow has locations that fill up more slowly.

For those parking in the yellow zone, which covers the northern end of Victoria St, around Rostrevor St and Liverpool St, the second hour costs $1.

For those parking in the green zone, which covers the southern end of Victoria St, around London St, Collingwood St and Hood St, the second hour costs $3.

Additional hours will cost $6 an hour.

Hamilton City Council has reduced the 2-hour free parking to one hour. The cost of the second hour depends on the zone. Graphic / Hamilton City Council

Street signs and green or yellow stickers on the kiosks will let visitors know the zone in which they are parked.

Those parking in a green zone need to pay at a green zone parking kiosk and those in a yellow zone need to pay at a yellowkiosk.

Visitors can pay for any zone through the PayMyPark app by entering the street they’ve parked on.

Mobility parks and service delivery are not affected.

The $6 all-day parking in surrounding streets also remains in place. From today, areas on Seddon Rd and Ward St have been added to those all-day parking zones.

The council implemented the changes because they believe the new parking rules will make it easier for people to find a park in the central city.

The $6 all-day-paid-parking zones remain in place. Graphic / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council operate and maintain unit director Tania Hermann said there was limited parking space in town.

“We’ve heard from our central city businesses they need a high turnover of car parks to keep people coming and going from the city.

“The new model we’re introducing will help improve availability and encourage a steady flow of short-term visitors for shopping and entertainment.”

Ideally, the council hopes for a parking occupancy rate of 85%, she said.

“Essentially, every one in seven parks should be available.

“Our data is showing that central city parking rates are higher than 85%. In some areas, only one in every 10 parks has been available. In many areas, no parks at all.

“In terms of finding the best park, I liken it to buying a ticket at a concert – if you want the best parking spot, you pay the premium, if you’re happy with further away, you’ll get it a little cheaper.”

Mike Neale, executive board member of the Hamilton Central Business Association and managing director of NAI Harcourts said having free parking available in the central city was important.

“Having a period that’s free is critical. I would have preferred for it to stay at two [hours free parking], but I understand the council’s pressures. And one hour is better than none.”

Smart parking meters have replaced the old-school "lollipop" coin metres. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Neale said it would take time for people to adjust to the new parking system.

He believed the changes would free up car parks in the central city over time, just like the council said, however, he raised concerns about the practicality of the new concept.

“[The new system] is not as easy [to use] as I would like it to be. I hope people don’t say it’s too complicated and stay away from the CBD.

“But I think we will have a better idea [of how people respond to the changes] in the next six to 12 months and then we can see if things need to be modified.”

Today is also the day central Government’s increased parking infringement fees come into place.

On average, more than 50,000 people park in the central city a month where there are 2600 businesses and 22,000 people employed.

In the year to March 2023, the central city contributed an estimated $3.2 billion (about 25%) to Hamilton’s GDP.

More information on the new parking zones and the Government’s parking infringement fees can be found at hamilton.govt.nz/parking.