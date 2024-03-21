Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A smokey haze could be seen around buildings on Hamilton’s Ellis St as emergency services responded to a rubbish fire after 4pm yesterday.

Police and Fire and Emergency personnel tended to the fire which started in a rubbish bin in an industrial area.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said at about 4.35pm they received multiple calls about a building fire in Frankton, Hamilton.

“We found a large rubbish fire next to a building and went to extinguish it,” the spokesperson told the Waikato Herald.

“At the peak of the fire, we responded with four fire trucks, one ladder truck and one specialist command unit.”

The spokesperson said the fire has since been extinguished and a fire investigator had also attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a fire on Ellis St at about 4.40pm yesterday.

The spokesperson said police went to assist firefighters with traffic management.

“It looks like the road was slightly blocked,” the spokesperson said.

Multiple bystanders in the area, who asked not to be named, described seeing a smokey haze around the area.

Fire and Emergency and police staff attended a fire on Ellis St on March 21. Photo / Rose Swears

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



