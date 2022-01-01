Hamilton club sends the most athletes in Waikato to Colgate Games 2022

An incredible 75 Waikato athletes will be participating in the 2022 Colgate Games.

The 2022 Colgate Games will go ahead as planned and an incredible 75 Waikato athletes will be participating in the annual event, kicking off in Wellington on January 7.

Hamilton's Fairfield Athletic Club is sending the most competitors in the Waikato with 28 young athletes planned to participate. The North Island event will have a total of 1036 young athletes from 75 clubs compete at the Newtown Athletics Stadium.

Athletics NZ chief executive Pete Pfitzinger said: "We are delighted that under the traffic light system the Colgate Games can go ahead with participants from across New Zealand. The Colgate Games are a highlight of the summer calendar and we are committed to holding a fun and safe event."

So according to the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework, this year's Colgate Games require a vaccine pass for all attendees 12 years and three months and older.

The Waikato clubs with young athletes set to run, jump and throw their way to the podium include Fairfield Athletic Club, Paeroa Amateur Athletics Club, Hamilton City Hawks Athletics Inc, Tokoroa Track & Field Club, Cambridge Athletic & Harrier Club, Hinemoa Amateur Athletics Club, Tokoroa Junior Athletic & Harrier Club, Ōtorohanga Athletic Club, Taupō Athletic Club, Matamata Athletic Club, Putāruru Athletics & Harrier Club and Te Awamutu Athletic Club.

Pfitzinger says over the years the Colgate Games became a rite of passage for many Kiwis. "There is always such a fun atmosphere and seeing the smiles on the faces of so many Kiwi kids as they enjoy being active and making friendships will be a great way to start an exciting summer season of track and field across the country."

For more than 40 years, the Colgate Games have given children aged 7 to 14 the chance to compete in a fun and encouraging environment. Participants don't need to be selected or be a top athlete, although medals are awarded for 10-14-year-olds. For 7-9-year-olds, the focus is on participation.

A couple of now internationally renowned athletes used to participate in the games, including New Zealand hockey players Amy Robinson and Stephanie Dickins, rugby icon Jeff Wilson and shot put Olympian Tom Walsh.

Details for the North Island Colgate Games 2022

When: January 7 to 9, competition starts at 9am

Where: Newtown Athletics Stadium, Wellington

Tickets: Gate sales, $7 for a one-day pass, $18 for all three days

Details for South Island Colgate Games 2022

When: January 14 to 16

Where: Surrey Park, Invercargill

Tickets: Gate sales, $7 for a one-day pass, $18 for all three days