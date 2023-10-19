Third-term councillor Ryan Hamilton is stepping down from Hamilton City Council after winning the Hamilton East seat in the general election.

Hamiltonians are heading back to the polls after the election of councillor Ryan Hamilton to Parliament.

The National Party candidate won the Hamilton East electorate on Saturday and has formally resigned as an East Ward councillor on Hamilton City Council.

Mayor Paula Southgate said Hamilton would be missed at the council but would be a strong voice for Hamilton/Kirikiriroa in Wellington.

The council confirmed it would hold a byelection in the East Ward, with nominations opening on Friday, November 24.

“As a member of council, you will have the opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of your fellow Hamiltonians,” Southgate said.

“The byelection is a great opportunity to represent the people of Hamilton and shape the future of our beautiful city.

“I strongly encourage Hamiltonians to stand for council.”

Voting will open on January 26 and close on February 17 at 12pm.

To stand as a city councillor, candidates must be New Zealand citizens by birth or naturalisation ceremony, enrolled as parliamentary electors anywhere in New Zealand and be nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll within the ward for which the candidate is standing.

Any interested candidates should email elections@hcc.govt.nz or phone deputy electoral officer Amy Viggers on 07 838 6439 to request a nomination form.





