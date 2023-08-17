Four New Zealand authors are coming to the Waikato.

Four acclaimed Kiwi authors are coming to the Waikato to get local kids excited about New Zealand stories, reading and literature.

From August 21 to 25, Graci Kim, Kyle Mewburn, Raymond McGrath and Gay Buckingham are going to visit schools, community groups and libraries in Hamilton, Cambridge, Ngāruawāhia, Te Kauwhata, Morrinsville and Matamata.

The tour is one of eight national ones this year organised by the Storylines Children’s Literature Trust to celebrate authors and illustrators of New Zealand children’s literature and inspire the next generation of storytellers.

Storylines Trust also partnered with Hamilton Book Month to bring a couple of special events to town.

Mewburn will run a picture book workshop this Saturday, August 19, that will look at the fundamentals like creating hooks, boosting re-readability and weaving themes that resonate with young readers.

Mewburn will also be having a free public chat with fellow author Feana Tu’akoi about their books and writing life on August 20.

Kiwi authors (top) Kyle Mewburn and Graci Kim with (bottom) Raymond McGrath and Gay Buckingham are on tour around the Waikato.

There will be a free panel event on August 22 discussing issues of balance in children’s and young adult literature featuring Kim, Mewburn, McGrath and Buckingham. Prior to the panel, Kim and McGrath will have a talk about their books.

On August 26, McGrath will lead a workshop on transmedia which looks at taking story ideas and developing components for media like graphic novels and pitching to publishers and producers.

Graci Kim is the author of the award-winning Korean mythology-inspired triology The Last Fallen Star, The Last Fallen Moon, and The Last Fallen Realm which has been optioned by the Disney Channel for a television series. In a previous life, Graci was a New Zealand diplomat and a cooking show host.

Kyle Mewburn has written over 50 books that have been published in 27 countries and won numerous awards including New Zealand Children’s Book of the Year. Her work ranges from multi-layered picture books to junior fiction. Originally from Brisbane, Kyle lives with her partner in a self-built house in Otago.

Raymond McGrath is a writer and illustrator of children’s books that have been published and sold in the UK, France and the USA. He also lectures and teaches the craft of animation, academic studies and professional practice.

Gay Buckingham writes mostly adult fiction and non-fiction but likes to experiment in all genres – she has even had a poem set to music. She is a former mediator and currently lives in Dunedin.

For more Hamilton Book Month events visit their website.

● The Details - Picture Book Workshop

What: Picture Book Workshop with Kyle Mewburn

When: August 19, 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Where: Trust Waikato, 4 Little London Lane

Tickets: $25, registrations online.





● The Details - Mewburn and Tu’akoi

What: Author talk with Feana Tu’akoi and Kyle Mewburn

When: August 20 at 1.30pm

Where: Rototuna High School Library, 56 Kimbrae Drive

Tickets: Free event





● The Details - McGrath and Kim

What: Author talk with Raymond McGrath and Graci Kim

When: August 22 at 11am

Where: Central Library, Garden Place

Tickets: Free event





● The Details - Panel Discussion

What: Panel discussion on balance in children’s and young adult literature

When: August 22 at 6.30pm

Where: Events Room 1, Gallagher Hub, Wintec’s city campus

Tickets: Free event





● The Details - Transmedia Workshop

What: Transmedia Workshop with Raymond McGrath

When: August 26 at 9.30am

Where: Trust Waikato, 4 Little London Lane

Tickets: $25, registration online.



