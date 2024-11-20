Advertisement
Waikato News

Hamilton bar staff threatened with gun, robbed

Waikato Herald
A staff member at a Hamilton CBD bar was left shaken after being robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

An armed man entered a bar on Hood St just after 12.30pm and confronted staff.

The robber, an unidentified man, left the bar with a “large quantity of cash”.

Police are seeking witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage of a stolen silver Toyota Ractis, registration number JAK624, driven by the alleged offender, on Wednesday.

“There were no injuries reported, however, the staff member is understandably shaken by the incident,” a police statement said.

Contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Use the reference number 241120/9131.

