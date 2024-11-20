A staff member at a Hamilton CBD bar was left shaken after being robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.
An armed man entered a bar on Hood St just after 12.30pm and confronted staff.
The robber, an unidentified man, left the bar with a “large quantity of cash”.
Police are seeking witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage of a stolen silver Toyota Ractis, registration number JAK624, driven by the alleged offender, on Wednesday.
“There were no injuries reported, however, the staff member is understandably shaken by the incident,” a police statement said.