Ernest owner Craig Loveday has planned the late-night lounge for two years. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton’s latest late-night lounge Ernest just celebrated its first birthday and owner Craig Loveday is reminiscing about the journey of bringing the establishment to life - during Covid.

Loveday, originally from the UK and former bartender at Alpino Cambridge, set up Ernest because he felt like the Hamilton hospitality scene was lacking a space where guests could talk, enjoy great drinks and experience top service.

The R20 bar is known for is special Trust the Bartender offer where guests can leave the choice of drink up to the bartender who creates a special cocktail based on the guest’s preferred flavour profile.

For the less adventurous, Ernest has a set menu of innovative cocktails and also serves up New Zealand wine and craft beer. For peckish guests, the kitchen offers a short but sweet array of snacks and share plates.

Ernest's kitchen offers an array of snacks and share plates prepared with fresh and seasonal ingredients. Photo / Supplied

Ernest was one of the numerous hospitality businesses, including bars Last Place and the Mercury Room, that decided to risk it all and open in the middle of the last Covid-19 wave at the end of last and the beginning of this year.

Loveday had planned Ernest, which is named after the famous writer and bar enthusiast Ernest Hemingway, for two years because he wanted to “bring the bars of the UK to New Zealand”.

“We had our bumps in the road opening last year due to the lockdowns. We were 10 weeks delayed. But when we finally opened our doors to the public we received overwhelming support and since then it has gone from strength to strength,” Loveday says.

Together with his partner Ruth, Loveday renovated the storied building on Alexandra St which used to be the home of Lady H, Shakes, Gravity and Oh Seven to turn it into a place they would enjoy a night out at.

New Zealand travel website Neat Places describes Ernest as “the kind of place where you can go for a catch-up over a drink and end up staying all night”.

To check out Ernest’s menu and feel visit its website and Instagram page.