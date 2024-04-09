TVNZ staff will learn their fate as job cut meetings loom, a warning as the Government looks at our gun laws and weather warnings in place. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Hamilton police have launched an investigation after a woman was located injured near a Hamilton intersection on Monday night following an assault.

A police spokesperson told the Waikato Herald the woman was found injured near the intersection of Breckons Ave and Avalon Dr before 7pm.

The woman had been assaulted and was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The police spokesperson said one person was in custody and inquiries remained ongoing.

“Those involved are known to each other and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” the spokesperson said.

“Police have spoken to a number of people, including the victim.”

Police would like to appeal for any information which can assist inquiries. If you can assist contact 105 and quote 240408/5405.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.