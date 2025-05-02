“It’s thrilling to see the CBD evolve, with projects like the Waikato Regional Theatre, 500 Victoria St, 18 London St and Mistry Tower all adding to the vibrancy of the area. As new restaurants, retail outlets and office spaces open, Hamilton’s city centre is fast becoming a prime destination for living, working and leisure,” Tait said.
“There’s nothing worse than walking into a town centre with dreary buildings covered in graffiti and no tenants.”
The interior fit-out aimed to make it an attractive place to work, with facilities including showers, bike parking and charging for e-vehicles as well as a ground floor café and a new lobby, he said.
Upgrading the building to have high environmental credentials was a key focus for Prime.
Tait said the choice to refurbish an existing building was the first step towards being environmentally friendly.
He said the company had its scientific engineers look at the 1988 construction very carefully, “it’s a well-built building”.
Other “green” aspects included the installation of an HVAC air conditioning system and LED lighting throughout.
Prime aimed for a high “4 or 5 star NABERS rating” but Tait said this wouldn’t be determined until the building was occupied.
Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said there was market demand for high-quality office space in the city centre.
With other developments also under way, she said, “There isn’t just a buzz about what’s going to happen, but a buzz about what actually is happening”.