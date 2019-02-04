Half a million paid for Frankel filly at Bloodstock

Lot 577, a Frankel filly, sold for $500,000 to Cambridge Stud principals Brendan and Jo Lindsay.

Amongst the high achievers from the vendor ranks over the first three days of the New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale, Brendan and Jo Lindsay's Cambridge Stud operation made the biggest splash in a buying role early on day four at Karaka.

Following a prolonged battle over several minutes it was Cambridge Stud who emerged victorious when Lot 577, a royally-bred Frankel filly from the Pencarrow Stud draft was knocked down to their $500,000 offer.

From Irish-bred Fastnet Rock mare Assume, the filly features numerous European stakes winners throughout her extended pedigree, a feature that Brendan Lindsay believed would see her amongst the more expensive offerings at the sale.

"I expected we would have to pay at least that ($500,000) and possibly a bit more," he

said.