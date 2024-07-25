In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a big day for survivors of abuse in this country and Greens looking at whether to force Darleen Tana out. Video / NZ Herald

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew carried out 37 life-saving missions across the Lakes and Central Plateau region last month.

According to the service’s June 2024 report, the missions included 19 inter-hospital transfers, one medical emergency, three rescues, five rural or farm incidents and two motor vehicle accidents.

The month began with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Otorohanga for a female in her 40s who sustained multiple trauma injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later that evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was sent to Taumaranui Hospital for a male in his 50s who was suffering from a serious medical condition after being involved in a quadbike accident.

Other motor vehicle accidents attended by the helicopter crew last month also included a male in his teens who sustained multiple fracture injuries after being involved in a motocross-related incident in Whakamaru.