According to the strategy document, one short-term goal would be to create a Kinleith Biohub focused on producing cross-laminated timber, wood pellets and biofuels.
“But what’s really clear is that in order to make that happen, we are going to need to see the government become an active participant in shaping the economy.”
When asked if the Greens would support Crown ownership of Kinleith Mill as part of the party’s strategy, Swarbrick said that was “one of the options”.
The Green Industrial Strategy’s proposed key steps included establishing a Future Workforce Agency, funding a renewed Jobs for Nature programme and expanding Crown-owned infrastructure delivery entity Rau Paenga into a Ministry of Green Works.
The strategy’s roll-out would require a spend of about $8b over the first four years.
When asked where the $8b would come from, Swarbrick said she “didn’t want to give too much away” before the party’s budget was released.
“In two weeks, we will be releasing a budget of hope.”
When asked how the Greens planned to get cross-party support for this strategy, Swarbrick said New Zealand didn’t operate under a presidential system.
“I don’t believe that the power rests with politicians. I believe that the power rests with the people,” Swarbrick told the Herald.
“What I’m interested in is how we have New Zealanders understand that things can be different.”