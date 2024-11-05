He and his friends accidentally missed a turn and went down the wrong ridge.

Bruce was walking along the edge of a steep gully on what he described as an old animal track. His pack weighed 30 kilograms.

The next thing he knew, the ground under his feet disappeared.

As Bruce fell, his legs and lower limbs twisted one way while his upper body twisted the other.

Bruce said as he slowly picked himself up off the ground, he had pain like he’d never known before shoot through his body.

His ankle, knee, hips and lower back had all painfully twisted.

He was in such agony that he had trouble controlling his legs and walking. Bruce managed to get to their campsite but he only had Panadol on hand and continued to suffer in pain.

“I only got to sleep finally out of sheer exhaustion,” Bruce said.

“I was a wreck by then, as I’d been awake most of the night in excruciating pain.”

When morning came, Bruce tried to get up and walk but was still in extreme pain.

He knew there was no way he could walk out of the remote, rugged terrain on his own.

The group decided to use their personal locator beacon.

Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Greenlea Rescue Helicopter winched a man to safety after he was injured on a hunting trip.

A Greenlea Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said the rescue “wasn’t easy”.

“There was nowhere for the rescue helicopter to land,” the spokesperson said.

“But thankfully, the rescue helicopter crew were well prepared.”

According to the spokesperson, the BK117 rescue helicopter that serves the Central Plateau and Lakes region is equipped with a specialised rescue winch.

“The rescue crew, who are well-trained in winch rescues - in a region that has some of the highest numbers in the country - used the helicopter’s winch to lower critical care flight paramedic Mike down to the ground while the helicopter flew overhead.”

The paramedic assessed Bruce’s injuries and stabilised him before they were both winched up above the trees to the helicopter and flown to Taupō Hospital.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carried out 41 missions in September. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery Photography

Need for a new rescue winch

Early next year the region will benefit from a new H145 rescue helicopter with advanced avionics and technology.

However, according to a press release from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, the new helicopter won’t come with a winch for missions like the one that rescued Bruce from the bush.

“A critical and highly-specialised piece of equipment – a rescue helicopter winch is a must in remote and rugged terrain, and so a fundraising appeal is under way to raise the much-needed funds to purchase the new winch,” a Greenlea Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.

The new winch would cost $616,071. Greenlea Foundation Trust has already raised $155,173 in funds but more is needed.

“In an enormous act of generosity, the team at Greenlea Foundation Trust are matching every dollar donated, up to $300,000, during the Greenlea Challenge to Lift Appeal,” the spokesperson said.

“Meaning all donations made will go twice as far towards the purchase of the winch.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.