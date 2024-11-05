A Greenlea Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said the rescue “wasn’t easy”.
“There was nowhere for the rescue helicopter to land,” the spokesperson said.
“But thankfully, the rescue helicopter crew were well prepared.”
According to the spokesperson, the BK117 rescue helicopter that serves the Central Plateau and Lakes region is equipped with a specialised rescue winch.
“The rescue crew, who are well-trained in winch rescues - in a region that has some of the highest numbers in the country - used the helicopter’s winch to lower critical care flight paramedic Mike down to the ground while the helicopter flew overhead.”
The paramedic assessed Bruce’s injuries and stabilised him before they were both winched up above the trees to the helicopter and flown to Taupō Hospital.
Early next year the region will benefit from a new H145 rescue helicopter with advanced avionics and technology.
However, according to a press release from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, the new helicopter won’t come with a winch for missions like the one that rescued Bruce from the bush.
“A critical and highly-specialised piece of equipment – a rescue helicopter winch is a must in remote and rugged terrain, and so a fundraising appeal is under way to raise the much-needed funds to purchase the new winch,” a Greenlea Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.
The new winch would cost $616,071. Greenlea Foundation Trust has already raised $155,173 in funds but more is needed.
“In an enormous act of generosity, the team at Greenlea Foundation Trust are matching every dollar donated, up to $300,000, during the Greenlea Challenge to Lift Appeal,” the spokesperson said.
“Meaning all donations made will go twice as far towards the purchase of the winch.”