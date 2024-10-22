On September 7, the helicopter was sent to Rotorua Hospital for a woman in her 50s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On September 9, the crew was tasked to Tongariro National Park for a male in his teens who had activated a personal locator beacon after suffering from an anaphylactic reaction. The patient was located and flown to Taupō Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of September 12, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was sent to Desert Rd for a male who was injured in a motor vehicle accident. He was swiftly flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

In the evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter flew to Taupō Hospital for a male who had injured his finger. He was taken to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On September 15, the helicopter was tasked to Te Kūiti Hospital for a male who sustained serious injuries. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of September 18, the crew were dispatched to Maungapohatu for a male in his 50s suffering from chest pains. Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction via winch.

The onboard critical care flight paramedic was winched down to treat the patient before both were extracted. The patient was then swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The missions included 20 inter-hospital transfers, three medical emergencies, two rescues, one of which required a winch extraction, four rural incidents and two motor vehicle accidents. Photo / Philips Search and Rescue Trust

On September 20, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was sent to Taupō Hospital for a female who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. She was treated at the scene by the onboard critical care flight paramedic before being flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On September 21, the helicopter was tasked to Ātiamuri for a man in his 60s who injured his leg in a fall while motorbike riding. He was treated at the scene by the onboard critical care flight paramedic before being taken to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

In the evening, the crew flew to Ruatahuna for a man in his 50s who injured his shoulder in a fall. The patient was treated at the scene by the onboard critical care flight paramedic before being transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On September 27, the helicopter crew were sent to Rotorua Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. He was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of September 29, the helicopter was called to Tūrangi for a female who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Taupō Airport for further treatment.

The month ended with the helicopter being dispatched to Ōtorohanga for a male who was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident. He was treated at the scene by the critical care flight paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. To donate to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter visit give.rescue.org.nz/event/greenlea-rescue-helicopter/donate.