Footgolf at Hukanui Golf Club is a great new way to get active. Photo / Supplied

Easter and school holidays are here. With the kids out of school for a minimum of 22 days in April (that’s likely more than your annual leave for the whole year …) you’re going to need a few tricks up your sleeve and a whole lot of patience to get through the month.

Kiwi-born deal site GrabOne has got you sorted with its list of great deals on activities, events, and items to keep the family and the wallet happy up and down the country these holidays.

Here are just a couple of great ideas to get out and about in the Waikato:

FOOT GOLF: Escape cabin fever with a round of foot golf (think golf crossed with football) at Hukanui Golf Club in Gordonton Rd in Taupiri. It’s fun fitness for the whole family, especially with a 42 per cent discount when you book through GrabOne.

Great fun and an awesome day out. Choose the option that suits you and get ready to have an absolute blast kicking the ball around the green.

With a larger hole to accommodate a football and a specially designed course, this game is like no other.

Have a go at a brand-new way to get out and get active – this marriage between football and golf is available each day the club is open. Please note: bookings are essential.

GrabOne has great school holiday discounts on go-karting at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park. Photo / Supplied

GO-KARTING: Get the adrenaline pumping. Start your engine and cruise to Hampton Downs Motorsport Park with your 10+-year-olds for 41 per cent off a session of Go-Karting. Challenge your little racer on the 530m Go-Kart track or go tandem. You’re sure to cross the finish line feeling exhilarated.

Holidays at home:

● If you’ve scheduled a day to work from home, send the little tykes outdoors to stretch their legs on a Voksafe Kids Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course. The monkey bars, swings, ladders and ropes will be enough to tire them out and let you work in peace

● Be the ultimate cool caregiver and set up the kids with a 30-inch kid’s electric guitar – with amp! Type “guitar lessons for kids” into YouTube and rock on

● And when your ears and your wits have come to their respective ends, there is the silent 15-in-1 Wooden Chess Board Game Set, complete with checkers, mancala, snakes and ladders, backgammon, tic-tac-toe, Parcheesi and more. Schedule this while you take your Zoom calls

For the parents whose children have an extra day off for a teacher’s only day – we feel you. GrabOne has hundreds of deals on the site at any one time to scroll through when you’re lacking inspiration, and when it all gets too hard, a One-Hour Thai Massage Treatment from only $25 while the kids are with a friend should do the trick!