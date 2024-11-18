Western Energy Services (WES) believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.

Western Energy Services (WES) believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.

Taupō-based geothermal services provider Western Energy Services believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.

Western Energy Services (WES) has invested more than $16 million in the high-capacity coiled tubing (HCCT) unit as a commitment to New Zealand’s sustainable energy sector. Built in Canada, the unit has been custom-designed for NZ conditions and will be the first use of this type of technology in a local geothermal context.

Carrying out well interventions (servicing established wells, such as casing repairs) will be an initial focus for the unit, said WES general manager Marcus Prestney.

“Because it avoids having to bring in a full-scale rig it allows geothermal generators to maximise well life, through a lower cost to repair.”

The unit is also suited to providing cost-efficient work-overs (deepening established wells) to extend access into new feed zones in the geothermal reservoir, said Prestney.