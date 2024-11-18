Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Geothermal power station maintenance gets easier thanks to new machine

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Western Energy Services (WES) believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.

Western Energy Services (WES) believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.

Taupō-based geothermal services provider Western Energy Services believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.

Western Energy Services (WES) has invested more than $16 million in the high-capacity coiled tubing (HCCT) unit as a commitment to New Zealand’s sustainable energy sector. Built in Canada, the unit has been custom-designed for NZ conditions and will be the first use of this type of technology in a local geothermal context.

Carrying out well interventions (servicing established wells, such as casing repairs) will be an initial focus for the unit, said WES general manager Marcus Prestney.

“Because it avoids having to bring in a full-scale rig it allows geothermal generators to maximise well life, through a lower cost to repair.”

The unit is also suited to providing cost-efficient work-overs (deepening established wells) to extend access into new feed zones in the geothermal reservoir, said Prestney.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Western Energy Services (WES) believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.
Western Energy Services (WES) believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.

“All of this will save costs in geothermal production by optimising the energy from an individual well and getting renewed potential, without having to drill costly new wells to achieve the same outcome.”

Purchasing the unit represented a huge investment in the industry by Western Energy and its parent company, Contact Energy, Prestney said.

“It’s a demonstration of faith in the local geothermal sector and our commitment to supporting the transition to New Zealand’s goal of 100% renewable energy.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Presented to industry and government representatives at the WES site in Taupō last month, the HCCT unit is expected to undertake its first commission in January 2025.

WES staff have been training on the unit since shortly after it arrived in the country this year.

Western Energy Services (WES) believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.
Western Energy Services (WES) believes its new high-capacity coiled tubing unit will be a game-changer in helping reduce the cost of geothermal energy production.

It is expected the unit will be operated by a six-person crew.



Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News