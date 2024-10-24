Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Gardens peaking for home and garden ramble

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
John and Marg Ritchie’s parklike property.

John and Marg Ritchie’s parklike property.

The warmer weather and frequent showers are perfect growing conditions for the gardens featured in the 29th Altrusa Home and Garden Ramble on the first Sunday in November.

The finishing touches are being ramped up by the generous owners who allow the public into their homes and gardens to raise money for the community.

Te Awamutu Altrusa say without them we would not have a ramble.

The event will feature 11 venues, ranging from a 1940s bungalow with a colourful quirky garden to beautiful new homes, and even a castle.

Gardens range from rustic to park-like mature gardens. There is something for everyone.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In addition, many properties will feature arts and crafts for sale and morning teas will be raising funds for Riding for the Disabled and The Food Forest.

John and Marg Ritchie’s parklike mature garden comprises perennials and a variety of mature trees – kauri, rimu, paulownia, magnolia and maples.

Nine years ago the extensive bank had a makeover and now boasts rhododendrons, camellias, ferns and hellebores.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wandering paths lead to secluded seating areas and a gazebo among the trees.

A mixture of plantings at the Ritchie property.
A mixture of plantings at the Ritchie property.

Planted for easy care with views over the surrounding countryside this is a tranquil garden with the sounds of the flowing water ball fountain and native birds.

Don’t miss Marg’s fence with its row of fun pottery chickens for sale on the day.

David and Rosalie Coupland Coupland’s stunning home was built in 2021 and designed by the owners and Urban Homes to provide magnificent views of Pirongia and Kakepuku mountains.

The inside is an eclectic mix of designs and themes, mixing antique and modern and a variety of woods, with Italian and farmhouse tinges. There is also a great variety of art on show.

The kitchen features lights (dents and all) from an old warehouse in Auckland.

The outside has a number of decks that enable the owners to indulge their love of outdoor living, including a spa and outdoor shower.

David and Rosalie Coupland's home shows their love of outdoor living.
David and Rosalie Coupland's home shows their love of outdoor living.

There is a native garden in the south-facing garden, and fruit trees and flowers for picking are planted in the mall below the house.

Looking towards Pirongia, the stunning bird on the post and reeds were designed and made by Joe Denny from Wānaka.

Garden art features in the Coupland's garden. A new piece will be on display for the ramble.
Garden art features in the Coupland's garden. A new piece will be on display for the ramble.

Altrusa wishes to thank the many local businesses who have offered sponsorship for this year’s ramble: Team 7, Deane Tucker Fencing, The Painting Lady, Aunties Laundromat, Vayle Hammond, FlyAway, APR Building, Kwiksmart Photography, Pauline Love (Ray White), Red Kitchen, Qubik, Gallie Miles, Findex, Campbell Lane, Aphra Lavenders and Bone & Body Blueprint.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2024 Altrusa Home and Garden Ramble is on Sunday, November 3 from 9.30am to 4pm. Tickets for this popular event are selling fast, available online from altrusateawamutu.co.nz For further information phone (07) 871 9819 or 021 139 0377.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News