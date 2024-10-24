In addition, many properties will feature arts and crafts for sale and morning teas will be raising funds for Riding for the Disabled and The Food Forest.

John and Marg Ritchie’s parklike mature garden comprises perennials and a variety of mature trees – kauri, rimu, paulownia, magnolia and maples.

Nine years ago the extensive bank had a makeover and now boasts rhododendrons, camellias, ferns and hellebores.

Wandering paths lead to secluded seating areas and a gazebo among the trees.

A mixture of plantings at the Ritchie property.

Planted for easy care with views over the surrounding countryside this is a tranquil garden with the sounds of the flowing water ball fountain and native birds.

Don’t miss Marg’s fence with its row of fun pottery chickens for sale on the day.

David and Rosalie Coupland Coupland’s stunning home was built in 2021 and designed by the owners and Urban Homes to provide magnificent views of Pirongia and Kakepuku mountains.

The inside is an eclectic mix of designs and themes, mixing antique and modern and a variety of woods, with Italian and farmhouse tinges. There is also a great variety of art on show.

The kitchen features lights (dents and all) from an old warehouse in Auckland.

The outside has a number of decks that enable the owners to indulge their love of outdoor living, including a spa and outdoor shower.

David and Rosalie Coupland's home shows their love of outdoor living.

There is a native garden in the south-facing garden, and fruit trees and flowers for picking are planted in the mall below the house.

Looking towards Pirongia, the stunning bird on the post and reeds were designed and made by Joe Denny from Wānaka.

Garden art features in the Coupland's garden. A new piece will be on display for the ramble.

2024 Altrusa Home and Garden Ramble is on Sunday, November 3 from 9.30am to 4pm.