Garden Ramble back on the radar

The Rotary Club of Katikati has set dates of November 4-5 for its 2023 biennial Garden Ramble.

Seventeen of the district’s best gardens - from Athenree to Prestige Road - will feature, and this year, Kings Seeds will be open to the public for all of Saturday, November 4, allowing ramblers to visit the facility and purchase seeds. In keeping with Katikati`s artistic heritage, many gardens will feature works by local artists.

Tickets are $30 per person for two days, which is the same price as two years ago. They can be purchased online at www.katikati.org.nz/events/up-the-garden-path or in person at the Katikati Information Centre in the Arts Junction.

Two years ago, the Ramble was upset by Covid and no one from the Waikato or Auckland could attend.

This year, Katikati Rotary is welcoming visitors from other areas. Visitors with self-contained caravans or motorhomes will be able to stay at the Katikati Primary School or at the Uretara Domain.

Sponsors for this year’s Ramble include Tui Garden Products, Grower Direct and Katch Katikati. Funds raised by the Garden Ramble go to supporting many community projects within the district, and also some in the Pacific Islands.