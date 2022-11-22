The Chiefs Rugby Club is pleased to announce that the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will play in the same home game jersey as the Gallagher Chiefs. Photo / Supplied

In an effort to further push for equal opportunities in rugby, the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will play in the same home game jersey as the Gallagher Chiefs for the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season.

The jersey has the Ngā hihi o te rā (the Rays of the Sun) design, which takes its inspiration from the sun, Tamanuiterā, and the Chiefs region. The kōwhaiwhai (ornate swirls) depict the many waterways that flow throughout our region and the Chiefs Country colours of black, red and yellow.

Chiefs Rugby Club women’s programme director and general manager commercial, Kate Rawnsley, says with the decision to have both teams play in the same jersey, the organisation wants to solidify the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa as a core part of the Chiefs Rugby Club.

“Connection between our men’s and women’s programme is something we as an organisation are building on and ... to demonstrate the connection, we felt it was important that one jersey is worn by our premier teams,” Rawnsley says.

The decision was made after “extensive consultation” with all Chiefs Rugby Club stakeholders, including the women’s and men’s players, who were “incredibly supportive of wearing one jersey”, Rawnsley says.

The feedback from Chiefs fans had also been “overwhelming”.

“They want merchandise to celebrate our Waitomo Chiefs Manawa side. We have always stocked Chiefs-branded female apparel and to lead from the front in women’s rugby, our retail store will be adding the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa logo to any 2023 home jersey purchased through us on request, for free.”

The club will also be launching a Manawa apparel range in women’s, youth and men’s sizes.

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis says the club was excited about the two teams playing in the same jerseys.

“The jersey has real meaning for the Chiefs Rugby Club and was designed to demonstrate the deep connection between the club and region, it seems entirely appropriate that both squads proudly wear the same playing jersey.”

The tagline of the Chiefs Rugby Club this season, Ngā Tahi - Together As One, is a reflection of the club’s identity and culture that pursues excellence through unity. Having both teams playing in the same jersey visually shows this connection and allows the mana of the jersey to be passed from one squad to the other.

You can buy the jersey at the Chiefs’ online shop.