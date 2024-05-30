One-cap All Black Samipeni Finau returns for the Chiefs this weekend. Photo / Photosport

It will be a battle of the Bombay’s this week when the Gallagher Chiefs will take on the Blues.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said the majority of the squad was fit and ready to play.

The team welcomes back loose forward Samipeni Finau, lock Jimmy Tupou and prop Ollie Norris who had been unavailable for selection due to injuries for the past month.

“We are glad to welcome back some artillery this week. The guys have been getting restless on the sidelines so it will be good to get some minutes under their belt ahead of finals,” McMillan said.

“There is still a lot of rugby to play so we are glad to have the majority of our squad fit and ready.

“We can’t deny that the Blues have been outstanding this season. They have great depth in their squad and have put on some notable displays of their skill.”

Rotation sees Bradley Slater command the starting hooker position with Samisoni Taukei’aho to provide impact off the bench.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi, who extended his time with the Gallagher Chiefs this week until 2026, starts at lock alongside Tupou.

Finau will run out as the blindside flanker, with Luke Jacobson shifting to the openside as Wallace Sititi slots back into No. 8.

Fellow loose forwards Simon Parker and Kaylum Boshier will take the field from the reserves.

In the midfield, Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona will start with Quinn Tupaea to support off the bench.

Maintaining some continuity, the halfback, first-five combination of Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie starts.

As does the electric backline combination of Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson.

The match kicks off at 7.05pm this Saturday at Eden Park.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Blues

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. George Dyer

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Jimmy Tupou

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ollie Norris

18. Sione Ahio

19. Simon Parker

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Peniasi Malimali

Unavailable for selection:

Kaleb Trask, Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Malachi Wrampling, Tupou Vaa’i, and Anton Lienert-Brown.