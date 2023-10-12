Have your say on Matamata-Piako District Council's proposed Freedom Camping Bylaw.

Matamata-Piako District Council is changing its Freedom Camping Bylaw to stipulate where self-contained campers can park up for the night.

The council estimated that it hosts about 18,000 nights of freedom camping each year, but it did not have a bylaw to identify areas that were not suitable.

New Zealand’s freedom camping laws allow camping on all council land and roads, unless the council prohibits it through other methods (like a bylaw or Reserve Management Plan).

The bylaw was designed to strike a balance between attracting and supporting tourism in the area, while protecting special places. People have until October 18 to have their say.

New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) Waikato chairman Michael Cullen said he welcomed the council’s proposed bylaw.

“We understand they need to strike the right balance between attracting and supporting tourism in the district, while protecting the community and their local environment, and we’re keen to play our part in that.”

With international tourism just over half the level of what it was prior to Covid-19, Cullen said the NZMCA’s 120,000 members brought multi-million-dollar spending power to the region.

“What’s really important for areas like ours is that our responsible Kiwi motorhomers and caravanners are way more interested in staying in ‘real’ New Zealand, rather than joining the queues at the big-name destinations.”

The NZMCA has designated three towns as ‘motorhome-friendly towns’ in the district - Matamata, Morrinsville and Te Aroha - and the association’s Te Aroha Park averaged about 400 stays a month.

“Te Aroha is a great example of a rural town that’s benefiting from close ties with the NZMCA,” Cullen said.

“In March this year, more than 1200 members from throughout the country flocked to ‘the small town with a big heart’ to attend our national rally, spending money in local shops, cafes and activities.

“What’s more, the Silver Fern Farms Event Centre proved such a success as a venue that we have relocated our upcoming Te Aroha Town Romp [to] there too.”

To be held in late October, the annual event would bring hundreds more NZMCA members to stop, shop and stay in Te Aroha.

Cullen said the recent passing of new self-containment laws that stipulate only vehicles with fixed toilets can be certified as self-contained would give councils and communities confidence.

“As the organisation representing the country’s private owners of motorhomes and caravans, we have been absolutely committed to ensuring our members respect the environment wherever we travel, and we’re pleased to see that the new regulations will be overseen by a Government authority to ensure all visitors toe the line.”

Proposals

Restrict freedom camping to people in self-contained motor vehicles. No tents or other temporary structures.

Identify areas where people can’t freedom camp.

Identify areas where people can freedom camp with a maximum number of self-contained vehicles that can stay in each location.

Set a maximum of four nights stay in any specific location within any one-month period.

Prevent freedom camping within 500 metres of a place you have previously camped within the last month.

Incorporate the NZ Self-Contained Standards for Freedom Camping into the bylaw.

Amendments to Reserve Management Plans (RMPs)

The following RMPs would be amended by adding the following statement to the Management Intent section of each RMP: “That freedom camping is permitted in self-contained vehicles in designated areas for a maximum of four consecutive nights.”

Hetana Street Reserve, Matamata (Passive RMP).

Waitoa Railway Reserve, Waitoa (Passive RMP).

Herries Memorial Park, Te Aroha (Active RMP).

Waihou Recreation Reserve, Waihou (Active RMP).

Remove Te Aroha Domain from Appendix E of the Active RMP, so it is no longer noted as a location which may be appropriate for camping.

Find more detailed information at mpdc.nz/freedomcamping.





