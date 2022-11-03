Waipa Networks CEO Sean Horgan and Board Chair Jonathan Kay donated Eco-bulbs to Te Awamutu College Deputy Principal Wayne Carter, teacher Lucy Clapcott and student Eva Oosterman. Photo/Supplied.

Waipa Networks has begun distributing 85,000 light bulbs throughout the Waipā region this week as an initiative to light the region more efficiently kicks off.

The project is set to light up the Waipā community with household savings.

About 10,000 households have already been contacted through various local charities and schools, and have been offered five free generation Ecobulb LED energy-saving light bulbs, valued at up to $200.

The first 5000 of these bulbs have been distributed with the support from Te Wharekura o Ngā Purapura o Te Aroha and Te Awamutu College.

Te Wharekura o Ngā Purapura o Te Aroha student Alex Tuhi-hohepa and teacher Ngawai Aperehama received bulbs from Waipa Networks CEO Sean Horgan and Board Chair Jonathan Kay.

Te Wharekura o Ngā Purapura o Te Aroha student Alex Tuhi-hohepa and teacher Ngawai Aperehama received the bulbs on behalf of their school, with each family within the school will receiving five bulbs each.

Te Awamutu College Deputy Principal Wayne Carter met with Waipa Networks CEO Sean Horgan and Board Chair Jonathan Kay and took the opportunity to discuss energy savings and sustainability with teacher Lucy Clapcott and Student President of the Environmental Committee, Eva Oosterman.

Waipa Networks Trust is working alongside Christchurch-based Ecobulb in an effort to reduce power consumption across the Waipā Region, with up to 85,000 bulbs to roll out across the region in the coming weeks.

The 9-watt LED bulbs have a 30-year lifespan and provide the same energy as 100-watt

conventional bulbs. The estimated annual power cost of each bulb is $2.73 saving individual households up to $112 a year in power costs.

Ecobulb managing director Chris Mardon said there were an estimated 31 million inefficient light bulbs in New Zealand homes.

New generation LED bulbs could save the country $500 million in electricity costs per year, he said.

"At a time where household costs are increasing, this initiative will not only help people save money, but also improve energy efficiency within our region," said Sean Horgan, CEO of Waipa Networks.

"We're owned by our customers so this is another way that we can directly support

our community".