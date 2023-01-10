Hamilton L.J. Hooker director - and a classic car nut - Aaron Davey with his Charger (left) and '57 Belair. Photo / Geoff Lewis

The Frankton Thunder Automotive and Community Festival is back in force in March with displays of classic and custom cars, motorcycles and special-interest vehicles, along with plenty of live entertainment.

Organising committee head Ken McGeady says despite Covid disruptions over the past few years the festival will continue and build on its strengths.

“Now we’re consolidating. We’re going back to the centre and building the event to create an atmosphere and a platform for people of all walks of life to display and enjoy what they do. It’s a real family event with people coming together to create the atmosphere.’’

Frankton Thunder is overseen by a charitable trust and supporters include Repco, Ross Brothers Muscle Car Garage, Tron Records, Road and Sport Motorcycles and Frankton’s own Classics Museum.

Electric cars have been a popular attraction at previous Frankton Thunder charity car events. Photo / Peter Tiffany

Among the sponsors is Aaron Davey, Hamilton L.J. Hooker director - and a classic car nut - who has come on board for this year’s festival.

Aaron and wife Kellie recently re-established the real estate franchise which is well-established around the Waikato but had been missing in Hamilton for the past few years.

One of his reasons for supporting the festival was his personal interest in classic cars.

“It’s been a long-term interest. When I was 19 [years old] I missed out on buying a ‘57 Chevrolet Belair and I’ve wanted one ever since.’’

About four years ago he had a ‘57 imported from the US. Treated in “black on black” colour scheme, the V8 Chevy received a body-off-frame restoration and was due for its public debut at the 2020 Whangamata Beach Hop.

“I’d just got it legalled and certified the day before the Hop and then we went straight into Covid lockdown, so couldn’t do anything.’’

Meanwhile, another search in the US turned up a 1966 Dodge Charger. Powered by the renowned 440 V8 and backed by a 727 Torqueflite auto, this is a rare first-generation example of the famous Charger line.

Imported from California. It was also treated to four-year, full body-off restoration.

Aaron admits he isn’t a natural spanner-jocky and the two projects have well satisfied the desire to own, restore and run classic and custom cars.

“I’ve got the bug out of my system.’’

An "invasion" by members of the Military Re-enactment Society of New Zealand is a regular attraction of the Frankton Thunder event. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Aaron has launched the Westside Classics Waikato. The group attracted 18 people to its first meeting and now counts 514 members on its private FB page.

Aaron says that as a Frankton business owner, with a passion for cars, he is keen to support the local event and its charity (St Vincent de Paul).

“We reached out to them with sponsorship for the L.J.Hooker - Frankton Thunder Cruize-in event, with the donation of prizes and trophies.’’

Frankton Thunder can be experienced 9am to 4pm, Sunday March 12, 2023, in and around Commerce St, Frankton, in Hamilton and will include food and street stalls, photorama, Miss Frankton Thunder, street theatre, Thunder Ink tattoo competition and SteamPunk.

The supporting L.J.Hooker Frankton Thunder Cruize-in and “Toys for Charity” run, for cars and bikes, assembles at the Cambridge raceway, Taylor St Cambridge, at 8.30am and leaves for Frankton at 9.30am.