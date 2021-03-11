Frankton: Check out a wide range of exhibits, displays and entertainment

Mark Nolan with his 2019 Tesla Model X 'D' and Murray Ashby with his 1928 Model A Ford Closed-cab Pickup. Photo / Geoff Lewis

Visitors to this Sunday's Frankton Thunder Automotive and Community Festival will be able to compare vintage fashions and technologies with the latest innovations when it comes to motor vehicles.

Among the attractions on view will be examples of the latest EVs (Electric Vehicles) supplied and organised through Frankton-based Hamilton Electric Vehicles and veteran, vintage and classic vehicles shown by a number of groups and individuals.

Examples will include the 2019 Tesla Model X D (dual motor) which is one of several late-model electric cars owned by Hamilton motelier Mark Nolan.

The Model X is an example of cutting-edge technology developed by the California-based company led by high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Thames-based SteamySisters Raewyn Crawford (left) and Karen Woodhall. Photo / Geoff Lewis

The A, the successor to the venerable Model T Ford, made its debut in 1928 and continued the revolution in affordable motoring at a time of an historic explosion in mass-transport.

Hamilton's Murray Ashby, a member of the Waikato Veteran and Vintage Car Club and the North Island Model A Ford Club, bought his first A in the mid-1960s and has gone on to own, run and restore many examples.

The vehicles are examples of the huge technical advances in motor transport made in recent decades.

This year is set to be a big year for Hamilton Electric Vehicles - New Zealand's only dedicated showroom for pure electric vehicles. Dealer principal Nicholas Down said the market for EVs was buoyant and education and customer support were key to encouraging people to move from carbon-spewing fossil fuels to clean EVs as an every-day transport option.

Taking advantage of the more settled and cooler weather in mid-March Frankton Thunder provides a wide range of exhibits, displays and entertainment.

Frankton Thunder organiser Ken McGeady said the festival had expanded in ways that made it special and different.

"Not only do we cater to the classic, custom, motorcycling and hot rod community, but we have become an opportunity for a variety of groups to showcase their interests in public displays and create family-friendly activities.''

Karen Woodhall and Raewyn Crawford are SteamPunkers from Thames where they have run SteamySisters - a business specialising in all the odd elements of fashion and accoutrements needed to make up the steampunk look - for the past 18 months.

Karen and Raewyn are also planning to bring their eclectic Victorian vibrancy of the established SteamPunk the Thames festival to Frankton Thunder.

Photo- Rama contestant Vanessa McWilliam. Photo / David Rowe

Hamilton photography professional David Rowe and other photographers will go to work with a group of models around the fabulous machinery to be seen on the day in the Miss Frankton Thunder and Photo-Rama competitions and street entertainment will include popular bands.

Thunder Festival

The annual Frankton Thunder automotive and community festival will be held from 9.30am to 4pm, Sunday, March 14 in and around Commerce St, Frankton, Hamilton.

The festival includes displays of custom, classic, special interest vehicles, club displays and motorcycles along with plenty of live entertainment, food and street stalls, photorama, Miss Frankton Thunder, burlesque, street theatre, Thunder Ink tattoo competition and SteamPunk.

The supporting Frankton Thunder cruise-in and Toys for Charity event, for cars and bikes, assembles at the Cambridge raceway, from 8.30am and leaves for Frankton at 9.30am.