Former Waikato prop Josh Iosefa-Scott has been named in a provisional 27-man England A squad. Photo / Photosport

Former Waikato prop Josh Iosefa-Scott has been named in a provisional 27-man England A squad. Photo / Photosport

Former Melville Rugby & Sports Club and Waikato Rugby prop Josh Iosefa-Scott, 27, has been included in exciting provisional 27-man England A squad.

The Koromatua School and Melville High School alumnus played 41 times for Waikato between 2016-2020 and twice for the Highlanders in Super Rugby before moving across the globe to represent the Exeter Chiefs.

Iosefa-Scott made his Exeter Chiefs debut in the Gallagher Premiership match against Northampton Saints in September 2021 and has since become a mainstay in the front-row group.

England A will face Portugal on Sunday, February 25 at Leicester Tigers Stadium.

The strong squad includes a blend of experience and youth, with five players already capped at senior level, and some younger stars just at the start of their England careers.

Those capped include Jamie Blamire, Nick Isiewke, Tom Pearson, Harry Randall and Ollie Hassell-Collins.

Twenty-one of the 27 players have been brought through the England Rugby pathway and achieved caps at either Under 18 or Under 20 level within the men’s system.

The squad was selected by England senior men’s head coach Steve Borthwick in consultation with England A head coach George Skivington, defence coach Dom Waldouck, attack coach Sam Vesty and RFU director of rugby performance Conor O’Shea.

“We’re delighted to see the return of A Team rugby as such an important part of our rugby’s development and to announce the squad for the forthcoming fixture against Portugal,” Borthwick said.

“We have got a lot of talented and exciting young players in England, and this is a great opportunity for them to show they can play international rugby. We have selected players in this initial squad who we believe have the potential to be in the England team in the very near future.

“One of the very important aspects of this A Team is to provide a platform for players who have come out of the Under 20s and who are playing club rugby, allowing them to experience the international environment.”





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



