Public notification of the proposed plan change occurred on February 15 with the submission period running until March 28.

Seventy-eight submissions were received.

A summary of the decisions requested in submissions was prepared and further submissions were called for from May 16.

By the close of the further submission period on May 30, three further submissions had been received.

Council staff and experts are still working to assess what is being proposed by OceanaGold in light of the matters raised in submissions and further submissions.

A report to the Wednesday meeting showed iwi had been consulted and council staff subsequently recommended that an independent Resource Management Act (RMA) commissioner be appointed to the planning committee.

Shadrach’s appointment would be in place of Hauraki mayor Toby Adams who was previously appointed by the council as a member of the committee to hear the proposal.

During iwi consultation on plan changes being processed by the council, the view was expressed that, given the significance of Pukewa (previously Martha Hill) to local iwi and the inclusion of a cultural balance plan as a mechanism within the proposal, there would be benefit in appointing a commissioner with specialised knowledge and background in Te Ao Māori/Tikanga Māori.

The view of the planning committee was sought, and it was subsequently recommended such a commissioner be identified and engaged, in place of Adams, as four commissioners was seen as proportionate for the matters raised in the proposal.

Staff investigated potential commissioners and Rolleston had the appropriate background and experience.

Staff then approached Rolleston who indicated he was ready and available to assist.

The report stated that while there was no requirement for the council to appoint a commissioner with an understanding of Te Ao Māori/Tikanga Māori when considered appropriate by an iwi authority, there was no reason why the council would not appoint a commissioner such as Rolleston to the planning committee, assuming the council thought that it was appropriate.

Engaging an independent commissioner, in addition to the already appointed chair Alan Watson would add additional costs.

However, “actual and reasonable” costs could be recovered from the applicant in accordance with provisions in the RMA.

“Given the significance of what is being proposed, particularly in relation to potential effects on a number of property owners/ratepayers, having two independent commissioners (of the four commissioners) is not seen as being unreasonable.”

The options were to retain the status quo, hear the proposal via the already appointed committee, appoint Rolleston or appoint a different independent commissioner.

Council staff anticipated the hearings panel would be able to recommend a decision to the council prior to Christmas 2024, with the appeal period [appeals on council decisions are able to be made to the Environment Court] to be advertised in the new year.

An attached curriculum vitae showed Rolleston had worked with the Ministry for the Environment, Waka Kotahi SmartGrowth Bay of Plenty, Beca, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Ministry of Transport and New Zealand Post in various advisory roles.























