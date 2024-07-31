Advertisement
Former Tauranga commissioner Shadrach Rolleston to be a voice for Māori at Oceana Gold hearings

Al Williams
By
4 mins to read
Shadrach Rolleston during his spell as a Tauranga commissioner Photo: John Borren/SunLive.

Former Tauranga commissioner Shadrach Rolleston has landed a new role with the Hauraki District Council as it weighs up an application by Oceana Gold to rezone nearly 50 properties.

Rolleston was one of four commissioners appointed to replace the Tauranga City Council which was sacked by then Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta in 2019. With the election of a new council on July 20, the commissioners’ terms have now ended.

The Hauraki District Council has now appointed Rolleston as an independent commissioner because his specialised knowledge and background in Te Ao Māori and Tikanga Māori will be useful for the planning committee hearing the application.

OceanaGold (New Zealand) Ltd has applied to the Hauraki District Council for a private plan change to rezone 47 properties that are owned by, or under the control of OceanaGold, to sit within the Martha Mineral Zone in the Hauraki District Plan.

All 47 properties are in the vicinity of the existing Martha Pit and the change of zone would still require resource consent to expand the Martha Pit across all, or part of, those properties (as a discretionary activity).

Public notification of the proposed plan change occurred on February 15 with the submission period running until March 28.

Seventy-eight submissions were received.

A summary of the decisions requested in submissions was prepared and further submissions were called for from May 16.

By the close of the further submission period on May 30, three further submissions had been received.

Council staff and experts are still working to assess what is being proposed by OceanaGold in light of the matters raised in submissions and further submissions.

A report to the Wednesday meeting showed iwi had been consulted and council staff subsequently recommended that an independent Resource Management Act (RMA) commissioner be appointed to the planning committee.

Shadrach’s appointment would be in place of Hauraki mayor Toby Adams who was previously appointed by the council as a member of the committee to hear the proposal.

During iwi consultation on plan changes being processed by the council, the view was expressed that, given the significance of Pukewa (previously Martha Hill) to local iwi and the inclusion of a cultural balance plan as a mechanism within the proposal, there would be benefit in appointing a commissioner with specialised knowledge and background in Te Ao Māori/Tikanga Māori.

The view of the planning committee was sought, and it was subsequently recommended such a commissioner be identified and engaged, in place of Adams, as four commissioners was seen as proportionate for the matters raised in the proposal.

Staff investigated potential commissioners and Rolleston had the appropriate background and experience.

Staff then approached Rolleston who indicated he was ready and available to assist.

The report stated that while there was no requirement for the council to appoint a commissioner with an understanding of Te Ao Māori/Tikanga Māori when considered appropriate by an iwi authority, there was no reason why the council would not appoint a commissioner such as Rolleston to the planning committee, assuming the council thought that it was appropriate.

Engaging an independent commissioner, in addition to the already appointed chair Alan Watson would add additional costs.

However, “actual and reasonable” costs could be recovered from the applicant in accordance with provisions in the RMA.

“Given the significance of what is being proposed, particularly in relation to potential effects on a number of property owners/ratepayers, having two independent commissioners (of the four commissioners) is not seen as being unreasonable.”

The options were to retain the status quo, hear the proposal via the already appointed committee, appoint Rolleston or appoint a different independent commissioner.

Council staff anticipated the hearings panel would be able to recommend a decision to the council prior to Christmas 2024, with the appeal period [appeals on council decisions are able to be made to the Environment Court] to be advertised in the new year.

An attached curriculum vitae showed Rolleston had worked with the Ministry for the Environment, Waka Kotahi SmartGrowth Bay of Plenty, Beca, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Ministry of Transport and New Zealand Post in various advisory roles.


