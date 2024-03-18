The J&J Construction & Fencing futsal team gave sponsor Josh Whitt a great birthday present with a well-deserved 3-1 win on Sunday.

Te Awamutu AFC is still flat-out with football activity for 2024, including its futsal team, who won 3-1 on Sunday.

The J&J Construction and Fencing-sponsored team, organised by Natalie Bell, has seen some success already this year and the latest win puts them one point behind the league leaders.

They have three games remaining to close the gap.

Junior Festivals

A partnership between Te Awamutu AFC, WaiBOP Football, Te Awamutu College and Te Awamutu Primary Schools to bring fun football activities to the schools has also begun.

Te Awamutu AFC engages the WaiBOP football development officers to train Year 13 sports science students to deliver and lead eight festivals in schools with up to 150 children taking part in each event.

Festivals have been taking place since 2016 and each year more than 800 children get to experience fun games and physical activity at their school while also being introduced to the sport.

Teachers at the primary schools have appreciated that their children were provided an opportunity to engage in a fun activity that gets them moving.

The teachers observed and encouraged the children while coaches delivered the festival and led the children through the respective activities.

After the festivals, schools are invited to the Fred Amess Cup on April 5, a school-based tournament with mixed and girls-only teams.

From here, several new players usually enjoy themselves so much that they choose to register and play football in the winter.

Over-35s

The Te Awamutu AFC Storyteller Eatery & Bar Over-35s squad continued their recent pre-season campaign with a runout against local rivals Ōtorohanga Football Club on Saturday.

It was a chance for the squads to get a run-out before the season begins on April 6 and Bob Aughey stood out for Te Awamutu.

Te Awamutu AFC Storyteller Eatery & Bar Over-35s took on Ōtorohanga Football Club on Saturday. Photo / Arthur Uden

Women

This weekend the Southern League premier team take on Whanganui in the return leg of an annual event, the O’Keeffe Family Cup.

This started last year with Te Awamutu making the trip down to Whanganui.

It’s a chance to see some football for the community and the women’s team will operate a barbecue and juice stall as well as a few junior goals and activities.

This weekend the girls’ and women’s month in football will be wrapped up with a trip to Te Puke with Under-12 girls, college and women’s teams from the respective clubs meeting at Litt Park in Te Puke.

It is hoped this could be the start of a long friendship, with annual trips to visit each other.

The women’s game will have a shield up for grabs but the main aim is to celebrate girls and women across the sport.





