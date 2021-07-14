First Waikato River ferry commuters will enjoy a free ride into the city

Leaving traffic congestion in its wake: a view from the stern of the new Hamilton river bus. Photo / Supplied

Leaving traffic congestion in its wake: a view from the stern of the new Hamilton river bus. Photo / Supplied

After making its debut carrying hundreds of passengers from Hamilton to Mystery Creek for Fieldays last month, the Waikato's 10.76m-long big yellow River Bus will from Monday, July 19 start a new service carrying commuters between Pukete and the city centre.

To celebrate and promote the long-awaited commuter ferry service, passengers who turn up on the first day will get to ride for free.

The 29-passenger River Bus – which is yet to receive a formal name - is operated by Waikato River Explorer Ltd, which currently runs the Kiwi Cat café cruise between the city and Hamilton Gardens.

Managing director Darren Mills says the new service will carry workers and students (and some bikes) in and out of the city with a 20-minute river run from Braithwaite Park at Pukete, including a pick up and drop off at Swarbricks Landing along the way.

The the 29-passenger River Bus is operated by Waikato River Explorer Ltd. Photo / Supplied

In the city, passengers will disembark and board in the CBD at the new Hamilton City Council jetty behind Waikato Museum. The Braithwaite Park jetty is under the Waikato River pedestrian bridge that links Flagstaff with Totara Drive.

Mills said the River Bus has still to move into its new overnight berth in the city due to a delay in the installation of lighting.

"But we have decided that we cannot wait any longer and Monday, July 19 will be day one.

"We will offer free rides to those who turn up on the first day to give people an idea of how easy it will be," he says.

The service will launch with just a single return trip to each location each morning and afternoon with capacity to add in extra services as demand grows," Mills said.

"As this is a trial, we will be selling all tickets online."

Return prices for Pukete are adults $19, children $15. Return prices for Swarbrick's Landing are adults $15, children $8.

Waikato Regional Council is subsidising the River Bus as a trial and will look to integrate it into the city transport system after that.

Mills says the ferry is not competing with the bus services.

"We offer a premium service, we will get you there in 20 minutes. We are never going to be as cheap as the bus, but you still have to sit in the traffic, the ferry takes cars off the road and you can cycle down to the boat and take your bike into town."

Tickets and more information at the Waikato River Explorer website: www.waikatoexplorer.co.nz